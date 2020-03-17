Healthcare Gamification Market Expecting to Grow at a CAGR of 11.9% by 2026 - Research Dive

PUNE, India, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The healthcare gamification market size was $19,233.19 million in 2018 and is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period.

Healthcare gamification are used to grow the skills and change behavior. Growth in the adoption of wellness app and wearables with gaming features are the clear evidence that people are liking it. The simple idea behind a game is to train users and motivate them to change their performance which is indirectly related to their behavior and grow skills.

With the rise in the technological adoption and the digitalization it is anticipated to upsurge the healthcare gamification market. Many applications offer rewards to the user so that they can keep themselves self-motivated and fit. Additionally, many companies also provide advanced technologies to the users so that they can keep a track on their health. Moreover, the growth of the market is majorly attributed to the growth of advancements in the technology and rise in the adoption of smartphones are the key driving factors in gamification in healthcare market.

The costs associated with many of the games are quite high, which may hinder the market growth. Gamifications are designed in a certain way where they can give assistance to achieve the objective, moreover if the objectives are not fulfilled as per the requirement the gamification sector may experience the downfall of the business.

Based on type, the market is divided into serious game casual game and exercise game. Casual games hold the largest market share of 42.0% in 2018. Casual games are the fun games which is used as a treatment and helps to monitor the user's behavior. Causal games segment was accounted for $8,077.9 million in 2018 and is projected to raise with at a CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period. Exercise games improve the motivation and make fitness more effective at all level. Exercise games is predicted to have the highest growth rate in this segment. Exercise games segment was $6,923.9 million in 2018 and is projected to raise at a CAGR of 13.1 % over the projected period.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into Prevention, therapeutic, education and others. Prevention application have the maximum growth rate with 13.4% and is projected to generate a revenue of $11,584.0 by 2026.

On the basis of end use the market is further bifurcated into enterprise based and consumer based. Enterprise based is expected to have the highest growth rate in the market which accounted for a CAGR of 15.7% and is projected to generate a revenue of $17,967.0 million by 2026. Due to the multiple offerings given by the employer to the workers for their health is considered to rise the enterprise based end use segment.

Based on the region the market is further segmented into, North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and LAMEA. Asia Pacific holds 32.0% of the market share in the assessed period. Asia pacific forecast to generate a revenue of $14,184.5 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 11.0% in the forecast period. According to analyst, due to the increase in the populace, and poor medical facilities are projected to drive the market for the Asia-Pacific region.

The major participants in the healthcare gamification market are Nike, Ayogo Health, Fitbit, Bunchball, Akili Interactive labs, Microsoft, EveryMove, Hubbub Health, Mango Health, and JawBone among others.

