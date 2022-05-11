Healthcare Data Storage Market 2022 - Strategic Collaborations Between The Healthcare Sector And IT Companies Are On The Rise

TBRC's market research report covers healthcare data storage market size, healthcare data storage market forecasts, major healthcare data storage companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the healthcare data storage market, strategic collaborations between healthcare and IT companies have gained popularity among the healthcare data storage market trends. Major companies operating in the healthcare sector are focusing on collaborating with IT companies to strengthen the data storage operations of the healthcare sector. For instance, in August 2021, Baxter International Inc., a US-based healthcare company, announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to support new digital health and data management projects. Baxter will use Amazon Web Services' cloud-based data storage and analytics tools to develop new digital health tools, gain more performance insights for internal and external purposes, and enhance its overall online experience.

In addition, in August 2021, GE Healthcare, a US-based digital health provider, announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide hospitals and healthcare providers with AI and integrated data, operational insights, and clinical cloud-based imaging solutions. GE Healthcare intends to make its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform available on AWS, positioning the company to lead the way in assisting healthcare providers around the world in transitioning from a centralized, hospital-based care delivery model to a more decentralized, virtual, and distributed model.

The global healthcare data storage market share is expected to grow from $4.17 billion in 2021 to $4.92 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. As per the global healthcare data storage market growth analysis, the market is expected to grow to $9.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.0%.

An increase in the volume of digital data storage in healthcare organizations is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare data storage market going forward. Advances in big data analytics tools and medical imaging, as well as the increasing availability of real-time data to aid clinical decision-making, have all contributed to this rapid increase in healthcare data volume. The collection and storage of healthcare data from a variety of sources encourages efficient communication between doctors and patients, improves overall patient care quality, and provides deeper insights into specific conditions. For instance, according to RBC Capital Markets, a Canada-based investment bank, in 2020, the healthcare industry generated about 30% of the world's total data volume. In addition, data for healthcare is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 36% by 2025. Thus, the increasing volume of digital data storage in healthcare organizations will support the growth of the healthcare data storage market.

Major players in the healthcare data storage market are Dell, IBM Corporation, NetApp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Pure Storage Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Western Digital Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Scality, Fujitsu, Drobo, Cloudian, Samsung, and Tintri.

The global healthcare data storage market is segmented by type into magnetic storage, flash storage, solid-state storage; by architecture into block storage, file storage, object storage; by deployment into on-premise solutions, remote solutions, hybrid solutions; by end-user into pharmaceutical, hospitals, others.

North America was the largest region in the healthcare data storage market in 2021. The regions covered in the global healthcare data storage market outlook are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

