Healthcare Consulting Services Market Size to Reach USD 15690 Million by 2026 at CAGR 8.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Consulting Services Market is Segmented by Type (Digital Consulting, Analysis & Strategy Consulting, IT Consulting, Operations Consulting, Financial Consulting, HR & Talent Consulting), by Application (Government Bodies, Payers, Life Science Companies, Providers). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

The global Healthcare Consulting Services market size is projected to reach USD 15690 Million by 2026, from USD 8944.8 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of healthcare consulting service market are:

Growing geriatric population, the rising importance of value-based care; and technological advancements in healthcare.

Increasing competition in the healthcare industry is forcing hospitals to seek professional service to provide strategic guidance to cut the cost and meet changing consumer's demands.

Furthermore, technological advances which have led to massive amounts of digital data integration through various systems, facilitates the need for healthcare consulting services to provide necessary guidance in a complex business environment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE HEALTHCARE CONSULTING SERVICE MARKET

The growing digitization and technological advancement in the healthcare industry is expected to drive the growth of the healthcare consulting service market. Laboratories and healthcare organisations are still figuring out how to make use of the massive amounts of data generated by this new age of diagnostic digitalization. Electronic lab notebooks, laboratory information management systems, business analytics, and clinical decision support solutions have all contributed to an increase in the digital information output of laboratories, resulting in new complexities in data management and a surge in the market for healthcare consulting services.

The growing number of healthcare-related businesses, coupled with the growing number of clinical trials for newer drugs and rapid advancements in medical drugs and equipment, has generated a huge demand for healthcare consulting services. The introduction of advanced medications, as well as the need to operate in compliance with regulatory authorities, is expected to increase the growth of the healthcare consulting services market.

HEALTHCARE CONSULTING SERVICE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the digital consulting segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. The transition from paper-based to digital healthcare models in developed markets, as well as increased healthcare expenditure for the construction of intelligent hospitals around the world, are driving this segment's growth.

Based on end-user, life sciences companies are expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. This is due to increased demand for regulatory, financial, and strategy consulting to expand their footprints in the industry.

Based on region, Asia-pacific is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing need for remote care and telemedicine in rural areas in the region. Healthcare consultancy services are expected to be in high demand from government agencies in China and India as these countries' healthcare infrastructures improve.

Major Players in the Healthcare Consulting Services Market

McKinsey & Company

Delotte Touche Tohmatsu

Bain & Company

Ernst & Young

Accenture Consulting

Huron Consulting

PWC

KPMG

The Boston Consulting Group

Others

