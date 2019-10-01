Healthcare Companies Seek Innovative Ways to Combat New Diseases

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many underdeveloped regions around the world are ravaged by diseases due to their lack of proper healthcare. And despite ongoing medical advancements, researchers have noted that new diseases are continuing to emerge. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) highlighted in a report that between 1950 and 2017, there were a total of 359 new diseases and injuries added to the fatal and non-fatal list of conditions. Some of the most common cases include cancer, heart conditions, stroke, respiratory infections, lung diseases, Alzheimer's, diabetes, and kidney diseases. And while a handful of these conditions are unpreventable or incurable, some can be treated or slowed with the use of innovative medicines. For instance, cancer patients typically undergo chemotherapy or radiotherapy as both treatments are aimed at controlling or potentially eliminating cancerous cells. On the other hand, medicines as simple as vitamin C supplements can significantly boost the body's immune system. And while there are many treatments aimed towards eliminating bacteria or infection within the human body, many medical personnel also highly recommend maintaining a strong immune system, which is the natural defense against infections and diseases. Generally, a weakened immune system increases the likelihood of contracting a disease. However, on a larger-scale, researchers believe that a weak immune system can increase the possibility of cancer development as well. According to data compiled by Zion Market Research, the global immunotherapy drugs market was valued at approximately USD 138.4 Billion in 2018. By 2025, the market is expected to reach USD 330.4 Billion while accelerating at a CAGR of 13.24% between the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK), AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN)

Immunotherapy, also referred to as biological therapy, uses the body's natural defense system to fight against cancerous cells and other infections. Typically, drugs used in immunotherapy either suppress or enhance the body's immune system. And while immunotherapy isn't as popular as chemotherapy or radiotherapy, it is believed that it offers fewer side effects as it uses the body's natural defense mechanism. Researchers also believe that immunotherapy could become a promising treatment option for complex disorders such as cancer and autoimmune diseases. Overall, there are several types of immunotherapies for cancer treatment, such as monoclonal antibodies, oncolytic virus therapy, T-cell therapies, and cancer vaccines. Furthermore, it is also believed that immunotherapy drugs can effectively treat autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and multiple sclerosis, according to the National Cancer Institute. And while immunotherapy is generally believed to be much safer than chemotherapy, medical experts have noted that there is not enough research within the sector to be certain. Hussein Tawbi, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, mentioned that having an overactive immune system is the main reason why patients with both cancer and autoimmune diseases have not been included in clinical trials for immunotherapy diseases. Tawbi noted that for many doctors who treat patients with both diseases, the lack of information on the effects of immunotherapy has led to a "clinical conundrum." Nonetheless, as research continues to develop within the immunotherapy market, the sector's growth is positioned to outpace the growth rate of the chemotherapy and radiotherapy markets. "As an oncologist, nothing makes me happier than to find a therapy that works for one of my patients – something that halts that patient's cancer in its tracks," said Leon Hwang, M.D., board-certified Medical Oncologist with the Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group in Washington D.C. "So I am particularly excited by recent advances in immunotherapy, a medical strategy that enlists the patient's own body to recognize and fight off deadly types of cancer. Advances in immunotherapy are proceeding at an amazing pace, and today I have patients who are living three and four times longer than we ever could have hoped, and with minimal side effects, thanks to this type of treatment."

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) announced earlier last week that, "RJ Tesi, M.D., Co-Founder and CEO will be featured in an interview with multimedia financial reporter, Jason Lin discussing the company's accomplishments. The interview can be found by clicking here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8qxsO9slZoI&feature=youtu.be).

'Nasdaq's MarketSite is a premiere platform for INmune Bio to share our story with investors and to discuss recent developments in our programs for cancer, Alzheimer's disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) liver disease,' said Dr. Tesi. 'We hope to continue reaching new milestones in the development of therapies that target the innate immune system.'

INmune Bio has four drug development programs: two that are designed to treat cancer, INKmune™ and INB03 — with recently reported positive preliminary data from the Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced cancer; XPro1595 for the treatment of neuroinflammation and Alzheimer's disease; and NeuLiv™ for the treatment of NASH.

Additionally, CJ Barnum, Ph.D., Director of Neuroscience, will present on "Approaching Alzheimer's disease as an immunological disease: role of biomarkers" at the World Immunotherapy Congress on Oct. 16 in Switzerland.

About INmune Bio, Inc: INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. DN-TNF is currently being developed for cancer (INB03), Alzheimer's (XPro595), and NASH (NeuLiv). The Innate Immune Priming Platform includes INKmune aimed at priming the patient's NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio's product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com."

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. Eli Lilly and Company recently announced Verzenio® (abemaciclib) in combination with fulvestrant significantly extended life by a median of 9.4 months in women with hormone receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with endocrine therapy (median of 46.7 months vs. median of 37.3 months with placebo plus fulvestrant; HR: 0.757; 95% CI: 0.606, 0.945; P = 0.0137). Results from the Phase 3 MONARCH 2 clinical trial, which included both pre/peri- and postmenopausal women, were consistent across subgroups. These results were presented as a late-breaking abstract in the Presidential Symposium at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress in Barcelona, Spain and simultaneously published in JAMA Oncology. "When patients receive a diagnosis of advanced breast cancer, they learn that their disease is treatable, but incurable. This is devastating news to those of us living with the disease, because we each have a lot more living to do with our loved ones and friends and goals we want to achieve. We patients want therapies that can result in longer life," said Shirley Mertz, President of the Metastatic Breast Cancer Network. "Hearing that the results of MONARCH 2 showed significant improvement in overall survival for women living with HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer is exciting and welcomed. Women with this type of breast cancer now have a treatment option that may allow them more time to achieve their dreams."

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. recently announced results from the Phase 3 ATTRACTION-3 trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) versus chemotherapy (docetaxel or paclitaxel) for the treatment of patients with unresectable advanced or recurrent esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) refractory or intolerant to combination therapy with fluoropyrimidine and platinum-based drugs. For the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS), Opdivo demonstrated a statistically significant improvement over chemotherapy, with a 23% reduction in risk of death [Hazard Ratio (HR) 0.77; 95% Confidence Interval (CI): 0.62 to 0.96; p=0.019] and a 2.5-month improvement in median OS [10.9 months (95% CI: 9.2 to 13.3)] compared to patients treated with chemotherapy [8.4 months (95% CI: 7.2 to 9.9)]. The safety profile of Opdivo in this trial was consistent with previously reported studies in ESCC and other solid tumors. Patients treated in the Opdivo arm showed 12- and 18-month OS rates of 47% (95% CI: 40 to 54) and 31% (95% CI: 24 to 37), respectively, versus 34% (95% CI: 28 to 41) and 21% (95% CI: 15 to 27) among patients in the chemotherapy arm. Survival benefit with Opdivo was observed regardless of tumor PD-L1 expression levels. An exploratory analysis of patient-reported outcomes showed significant overall improvement in quality of life with Opdivo versus chemotherapy. "The significant survival benefit coupled with the favorable safety profile and patient-reported outcomes observed in this trial suggest Opdivo has the potential to represent an important new second-line treatment option for patients with advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, offering the possibility to extend their survival and improve their quality of life during treatment," said Dr. Byoung Chul Cho, Professor, Yonsei Cancer Center, Yonsei University College of Medicine.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE; GSK) is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. GlaxoSmithKline plc recently announced positive results from PRIMA (ENGOT-OV26/GOG-3012), the Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, study of ZEJULA (niraparib) as a maintenance therapy in patients with first-line ovarian cancer following platinum-based chemotherapy. The study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival for women regardless of their biomarker status. Dr Hal Barron, Chief Scientific Officer and President, R&D, GSK, said: "Almost 300,000 women around the world are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year, yet only about 15% of patients are currently eligible to receive PARP inhibitors as their initial therapy. These exciting data demonstrate that ZEJULA has the potential to significantly benefit even more women with this devastating cancer."

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) has a deep-rooted heritage in oncology and offers a quickly-growing portfolio of new medicines that has the potential to transform patients' lives and the Company's future. AstraZeneca unveiled a series of breakthrough data across multiple cancer types in its mission to one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Barcelona, Spain, 27th of September to the 1st of October 2019. With 63 abstracts, including 7 oral presentations, the Company will demonstrate its leadership in precision medicine and immunotherapy. Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology, said: "The practice-changing data we are presenting at ESMO 2019 demonstrates our commitment to make prolonged survival a realistic outcome. By using biomarkers to define optimal treatment and match innovative precision medicines to the patients who can best benefit from them, our dynamic Oncology pipeline and pioneering research continue to deliver new potential medicines across multiple deadly cancers."

