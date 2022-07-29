Healthcare Asset Management Market to Reach USD 34270 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.0%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Asset Management market is segmented By Type (RFID, RTLS, Ultrasound, Infrared), By Application (Hospital, Pharma): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Health Category.

Healthcare Asset Management market is projected to reach USD 34270 million by 2028, from USD 12780 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 15.0% during 2022-2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the Healthcare Asset Management Market

The increasing need for asset management in healthcare and technological developments will fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising investments in healthcare IT solutions are expected to push the industry forward in the coming years.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-18J4096/Global_Healthcare_Asset_Management_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE HEALTHCARE ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET

The burden on medical professionals for providing effective medical care is growing. An asset management system is essential as it reduces the time spent on tracking missing or stolen equipment. Hospitals can improve the entire patient experience by avoiding situations involving the unavailability of crucial machinery. Having the ability to track each and every asset in one or many facilities helps in real-time location and reduces costs related to procurement or replacement of damaged inventory. Automated notifications are sent to the staff whenever any equipment requires maintenance ensuring all the assets remain compliant thereby increasing its ROI in the long term. Increasing deployment of accurate asset measurement tools will bolster the growth prospects of the healthcare asset management market. This creates efficient use of physical space and organized storage.

One of the newer innovations like RFID tags is a vital component in the use of medical equipment and supplies. Medical facilities are under continuous pressure due to ever-increasing patient admissions and a shortage of staff. Increasing movement and activity drives the need for improving hospital assets and patient tracking. RFID bands are worn on wrists which store all the relevant information such as name, medical history, allergies, etc. These modern tracking devices present excellent opportunities for the global healthcare asset management market. On-duty hospital staff can monitor the exact whereabouts of each and every patient. Not only this it also informs them of the location of their vehicles, and equipment.

Stakeholders in the healthcare industry are investing in digital tracking systems and IT software to manage problems. Complex operations with a lot of moving pieces and evolving activities make the asset management process challenging. Hence software like real-time location systems(RTLS) and ultrasound testing provides a live display of personnel and equipment location on an interactive dashboard. It can even send out alerts when a tag has been tampered with indicating potential theft. Moreover, machine defects are detected quickly as it provides an analysis of where the asset is moving along the entire value chain.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At:

https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18J4096/global-healthcare-asset-management

HEALTHCARE ASSET MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the RFID segment is expected to maintain dominance in the healthcare asset management market share owing to cheaper costs and wide scale adoption in healthcare facilities due to its tracking effectiveness.

Based on application, the hospital segment will be the most lucrative as healthcare staff and physicians need to deal with a large number of assets that require constant care and maintenance.

Based on region, North America will grow the highest due to the presence of key players, technological advancements, large-scale acceptance of asset management solutions, and increasing patient safety concerns.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-18J4096/Global_Healthcare_Asset_Management_Market

Key Players

AiRISTA Flow

Elpas

CenTrak

ThingMagic

Sonitor

Stanley Healthcare

Midmark RTLS

Zebra Technologies

GE Healthcare

IBM Corporation

Inquire for Chaptercost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-18J4096/Global_Healthcare_Asset_Management_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-18J4096&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

- The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Healthcare Market was valued at USD 4,836.87 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 99,491.58 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 42.8% from 2020 to 2027.

- The Global Healthcare Gamification market size is projected to reach USD 6094 Million by 2027, from USD 892.2 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global 5G in Healthcare Market size will reach USD 2323.9 Million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period.

- The Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market size is projected to reach USD 4367 million by 2027, from USD 962.6 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during 2021-2027.

- The Global Digital Healthcare market size is projected to reach USD 95430 Million by 2026, from USD 77240 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2021-2026.

- The global digital therapeutics market size was valued at USD 2.88 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 13.80 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 20.5% during the forecast period.

- Healthcare Virtual Assistants market size is projected to reach US$ 996.2 million by 2028, from US$ 293.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2022-2028.

- Connected Healthcare market size is projected to reach US$ 182300 million by 2027, from US$ 58330 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2021-2027.

- The Global Healthcare Analytics market size was valued at USD 23.51 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD96.90 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- Real-Time Location System (RTLS) Solutions market size is projected to reach US$ 14020 million by 2028, from US$ 4616.9 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2022-2028.

- The Global healthcare IT market size was valued at USD 250,577.15 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.

- The Global Digital Pathology market size is projected to reach USD 1742.7 million by 2028, from USD 729 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2022-2028.

- Healthcare Biometrics market is projected to reach US$ 2156.4 million by 2028, from US$ 996.5 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2028.

- The Global Healthcare Reimbursement market size is projected to reach USD 8736100 million by 2028, from USD 4139480 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2022-2028.

- Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market is projected to reach USD 3440.1 million by 2028, from US$ 1925.7 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2022-2028.

- The Global Healthcare Business intelligence market size is projected to reach USD 8379.9 million by 2027 from USD 4205.7 million in 2020 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management market size is projected to reach US$ 4225.6 million by 2027, from US$ 2267.5 million in 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The Global Medical Tubing market size is estimated to be worth USD 8136.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 13570 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.9% during the review period.

- The Global Electronic Health Records market size is projected to reach USD 47.25 Billion by 2027, from USD 29.16 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2021-2027.

- The Global Hospital Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 23650 million by 2027, from US$ 18880 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2027.

- The Global Compounding Pharmacies market size is projected to reach US$ 13500 million by 2027, from US$ 11180 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2027.

Click here to see related reports on Healthcare Asset Management Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports