Health Ingredients Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 167.68 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Health Ingredients Market, By Type, By Function, By Application, By Source, By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Health Ingredients Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health Ingredients Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 95.18 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 167.68 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Health Ingredients Market"



202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Health Ingredients Market Driving Revenue for Key Players Amid Growing Consumer Demand

The global health ingredients market is rapidly expanding, thanks to the growing consumer awareness about the importance of maintaining excellent health. Health ingredients include vitamins, minerals, enzymes, carbohydrates, lipids, and more, which are crucial for promoting overall health. In particular, nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, and minerals are essential parts of a healthy diet. Extracts from fruits and plants are also being increasingly used for treating chronic diseases, while additives derived from health ingredients are popular in food and supplement products.

The nutrition trends in the food industry have greatly assisted the health ingredients market. Health ingredients are crucial products for boosting the immune system, aiding digestion, promoting mental health, maintaining beauty, and ensuring cardiovascular health. Proteins, especially, are essential health ingredients that can be obtained from various food sources such as meat, eggs, poultry, fish, beans, nuts, and seeds.

The growing consumer demand for health ingredients is driving revenue for key players in the global market. Health ingredients such as fibers play an important role in increasing consumer demand while keeping the production cost at a minimum for manufacturers. This is because fibers are considered filler ingredients, and the growing consumer awareness has increased its acceptance. Furthermore, health complications such as diabetes, cardiovascular problems, and obesity, are getting more common, especially in the younger population.

Leading players in the health ingredients market include Royal Frieslandcampina N.V., Lonza Group Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, BASF SE, Arla Foods Amba, Cargill, Associated British Foods, and Koninklijke DSM N.V. To gain a competitive edge, companies in the health ingredients market are focusing on product benchmarking and SWOT analysis, along with key development strategies. The market is expected to grow further in the coming years, thanks to the increasing demand for health ingredients.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Health Ingredients Market into Type, Function, Source, Application, And Geography.

Health Ingredients Market, by Type

Vitamins



Minerals



Prebiotics



Nutritional Lipids



Probiotic Stater Cultures



Functional Carbohydrates



Plant & Fruit Extracts



Enzymes



Proteins

Health Ingredients Market, by Function

Weight Management



Immunity Enhancement



Gut Health Management



Joint Health Management



Heart/Cardiovascular Health Management



Eye Health Management



Brain Health Management

Health Ingredients Market, by Source

Plant



Animal



Microbial



Synthetic

Health Ingredients Market, by Application

Food



Bakery & Confectionery



Dairy Products



Dietary Supplements



Snacks & Meal Replacers



Others

Health Ingredients Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

