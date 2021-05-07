Health Crisis Leads to Surge in Medical Technology Innovation

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary





NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A combination of medical applications for digital internet-of-things technologies coming into their own, and an explosion of interest in the healthcare sector spurred on by the global health crisis is sending the healthcare technology space into a period of incredible innovation. Healthcare technology companies like Mednow Inc. (TSXV: MNOW), Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Medtronic plc (NYSE:M DT), and Amwell (NYSE: AMWL) are developing new systems and devices to improve the accessibility of health services, monitor at-risk patients, more easily and accurately diagnose patients, and much more.

Mednow Expands Suite of Healthcare Technologies Throughout Canada

Few segments of the healthcare technology space have more momentum right now than telehealth. One of the dominant North American telehealth companies is Mednow Inc. , a Canadian company with a holistic suite of healthcare technologies, including sophisticated e-pharmacy and telehealth services currently expanding throughout the Canadian market.

Mednow's suite of healthcare technologies includes both hardware as well as software. Among the company's offerings is Karie, an at-home device that automatically organizes and dispenses medications as needed based on the user patient's schedule. The device uses specialized medication pouches that are delivered by Mednow's e-pharmacy. Karie's user-friendly interface teaches patients and family members how to use the system and makes the process of managing prescriptions safe and easy.

On March 19, 2020, Mednow announced a significant step forward in its rapid national expansion and development plans: the company has submitted an application for a pharmacy license for a Winnipeg-based fulfillment center. Subject to receiving approval for the application, Mednow is aiming to be operational in Manitoba by this year's third quarter. The announcement reflects an important milestone in the company's plans to be a nation-wide service, and was continued upon by its recent announcement that it had also filed an application for a pharmacy license with the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists. The company has secured a lease for a fulfillment center in Nova Scotia, which is also expected to become operational by Q3 2021.

"We are rapidly advancing our national expansion strategy. Through our fulfillment centers in Ontario and British Columbia, we can service those two entire provinces and with same-day delivery in the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto areas," Mednow CEO Karim Nassar said in the company's release. "National coverage is imperative to our long-term success and our goal of becoming a household name in Canadian healthcare. Furthermore, a national presence will open the business-to-business market whereby Mednow will be able to partner with employers and employee benefits providers to provide holistic healthcare solutions." At the same time Mednow is setting up the Manitoba fulfillment center, the company will also be working on deploying centers in two additional provinces.

A Surge in Healthcare Tech Development

On April 14, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:M SFT) announced that it had partnered with French multinational insurance company AXA to build a new digital healthcare platform that will utilize Microsoft's cloud-based computing and artificial intelligence expertise along with AXA's experience in the healthcare space. The two companies say that the platform will include a range of healthcare tools including a self-assessment and prevention tool, a medical concierge, a teleconsultation interface, a digital document vault, medication delivery, and an extensive global network of healthcare professionals.

Medical technology company Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced on April 27 that the company has received Breakthrough Device Designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an experimental catheter device that uses a microwave generator and a digital lung navigation platform to provide localized, minimally invasive treatment of malignant lesions in the lung. Breakthrough Device Designation allows for priority review of medical devices that could have a significant impact on serious treatment needs. The technology, called the Emprint ablation catheter kit, could potentially allow for less invasive treatment and management of malignant lung lesions without the need for surgery or radiotherapy.

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) has been developing molecular diagnostics technology in response to the global health crisis in partnership with Thermo Fisher. The two companies' CEOs said during recent investor calls that vaccine rollouts could impact demand for the product, but that the market for this type of diagnostic technology will remain strong long after the health crisis.

In late April, telehealth company Amwell (NYSE: AMWL) announced Converge, the company's most recent virtual care platform . The platform facilities connectivity for third-party medical devices such as internet-of-things connected vital trackers. The system uses flexible and scalable open architecture to enable collaboration in a wide ecosystem of interconnected medical devices.

One positive legacy of this global health crisis might be the explosion of innovation and development in the healthcare technology sector that we have seen. Technologies developed and marketed by companies like Mednow could provide value for years to come.

Click here to find out more about Mednow Inc. (TSXV: MNOW).

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement for Mednow Inc. ("Mednow" or the "Company") to enhance public awareness of the Company, its products, its industry and as a potential investment opportunity. NativeAds, Inc. ("NativeAds") and its owners, managers, employees, and assigns were paid by the Company to create, produce and distribute this advertisement, as previously disclosed in the news release of the Company dated March 12, 2021. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with NativeAds' ability to be unbiased.

This communication is not intended as, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Company purport to provide a complete analysis of the Company or its financial position. The Company is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the Company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the profiled company's SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk.

This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on and does not contain any material, non-public information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. This communication includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the timing of operations beginning in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Nova Scotia, receipt of all required regulatory approvals from the Manitoba College of Pharmacists, the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists and other regulatory bodies with oversight of pharmacy practices, the ability to service clients in Saskatchewan and Manitoba from the Manitoba fulfillment centre, the ability to service clients in Nova Scotia from the Nova Scotia fulfillment centre and the benefits of a national presence. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends," "anticipates," "it is expected," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analyses made by management of the Company and the opinions and estimates of management of the Company as of the date of this communication, including that the transactions contemplated herein will close on the terms and timeline as anticipated by the management of the Company and that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to them, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, the risk that the transactions contemplated herein will not close on the terms and timeline as anticipated by the management of the Company, or at all, the risk that the Company will not receive required regulatory approvals and the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company and the business of the Company as set forth in the Company's final long form prospectus dated February 26, 2021 and its other disclosure available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . There can be no assurance that the transactions contemplated in this communication will complete. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. We seek safe harbor.

RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Mednow Inc. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

