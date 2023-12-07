Health-conscious Trends Drive Europe's Seasoning Industry to US$1.74 Billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

A new study by FMI reveals a surge in the European seasoning industry, driven by health-conscious trends, sodium reduction concerns, and clean label demands. The report offers a comprehensive view of this dynamic market, highlighting lucrative opportunities for industry stakeholders.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The seasoning demand in Europe is estimated to be US$ 1,003.04 million in 2024 and is projected to surpass US$ 1,740.1 million by 2034. Sales of seasonings in Europe are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2034. The region's rich culinary diversity and the increasing popularity of global cuisines contribute significantly to the rising product sales. Consumers are embracing diverse flavor profiles, leading to a surge in demand for various seasoning options.



The growing preference for healthier and natural food choices has driven the demand for organic and clean-label seasonings. This health-conscious trend aligns with the industry's focus on providing seasoning products free from artificial additives, appealing to a broader consumer base.

Climate variations can affect crop yields and quality, leading to fluctuations in the supply chain and potential price volatility. Additionally, stringent regulations surrounding food safety and quality standards pose compliance challenges for industry players.

Striking a balance between innovation and adherence to these standards becomes crucial. Economic uncertainties and trade disruptions further contribute to the complexity of the operating environment, requiring businesses to navigate with agility and strategic foresight. The increasing awareness of sustainability and ethical sourcing presents a chance for industry players to differentiate themselves.

Adopting eco-friendly practices, promoting fair trade, and transparent sourcing can resonate positively with environmentally conscious consumers, fostering brand loyalty. The surge in demand for customized and personalized seasoning options is one of the key trends in the industry. Companies offer spice blends that allow consumers to tailor flavors according to their preferences, promoting a sense of culinary individuality.

Adopting advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and data analytics, is also gaining traction in optimizing supply chain management and enhancing product development processes. The industry is embracing the shift toward plant-based diets, leading to the development of innovative plant-centric seasoning solutions that align with the broader trend of conscious and mindful eating.

"The rising home cooking trend and the growing influence of culinary shows and social media platforms create a robust market for innovative and premium seasoning products. Companies can tap into this opportunity by introducing convenient and specialized spice blends, catering

to the evolving tastes of home chefs," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Europe Seasoning Industry

The demand for seasonings in BENELUX is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

Seasoning sales in Germany are expected to rise at a 4.2% CAGR until 2034.

The seasoning industry in Italy is predicted to expand at a moderate 1.8% CAGR until 2034.

The seasoning industry in France is expected to develop at a 2.4% CAGR until 2034.

The seasoning industry in the United Kingdom is predicted to continue to expand at a 3.5% CAGR through 2034.

is predicted to continue to expand at a 3.5% CAGR through 2034. The herbs category is expected to command 31.40% of the European seasoning market in 2024.

In 2024, the foodservice segment is expected to hold a share of 65.60%.

Competitive Landscape of the Europe Seasoning Industry

The Europe seasoning industry is fiercely competitive, with the presence of global giants, regional players, and niche brands. Established industry leaders like Knorr, McCormick & Company, and Unilever wield substantial influence, driving market trends and setting quality standards. These players continually diversify their product offerings, embracing innovation in response to the dynamic culinary preferences of European consumers.

Smaller regional and niche players contribute to the market's diversity by focusing on authentic and culturally specific seasoning options. The competitive arena places a premium on adaptability, with companies swiftly responding to emerging trends, such as the demand for sustainable, organic, and health-conscious seasoning choices. Digital marketing, innovative packaging, and strategic collaborations further shape the competitive landscape, creating an environment where companies vie for consumer attention and loyalty.

Recent Developments in the Europe Seasoning Market

Short-Horn Super Seasonings launched its first insect and cricket-based seasonings line in February 2021 . According to the manufacturer, the food has no taste, sight, or odor of crickets, is abundant in protein, vitamin B12, iron, potassium, omega-3, and fiber, and includes all nine necessary amino acids.

. According to the manufacturer, the food has no taste, sight, or odor of crickets, is abundant in protein, vitamin B12, iron, potassium, omega-3, and fiber, and includes all nine necessary amino acids. McCormick & Company, Inc. executed a purchase agreement in June 2022 to acquire 100% of Kamis's shares. This privately held Polish company distributes its products throughout Russia and additional regions in Central and Eastern Europe .

