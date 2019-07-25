Health Catalyst Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $26.00 per share for total gross proceeds of $182.0 million. Health Catalyst has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. Health Catalyst's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "HCAT" on July 25, 2019. The offering is expected to close on July 29, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan, and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering as representatives of the underwriters. Piper Jaffray, Evercore ISI, and SVB Leerink are acting as passive book-running managers for the offering. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or by email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204, or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, telephone: 1-800-621-0687, or by email: prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvements. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data-informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (801)-708-6800

ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:



Kristen Berry

Vice President, Public Relations

+1 (617) 234-4123

+1 (774) 573-0455 (m)

kberry@we-worldwide.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951909/Health_Catalyst_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Health Catalyst