Health and Wellness Industry Embraces Surge in Demand for Weight Loss Drugs

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of PlantX Life Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – With more than 100 million Americans struggling with obesity, and obesity rates increasing on every continent, it's no wonder why analysts at SNS Insider are projecting the Weight Loss Drugs Market to grow at a whopping 43.73% CAGR through 2032. It's one of the fastest growing markets in pharmaceuticals, with nearly one in four employers saying they're either somewhat or very likely to begin covering the cost of anti-obesity medications within the next year. Health and wellness companies are responding in kind, with recent market developments coming from: PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF), Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX), and Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY).

The article continued: According to Morgan Stanley, the global market for blockbuster obesity drugs could increase by more than 15x over the next five years, as their benefits expand beyond weight loss, with expected implications for consumer goods and longevity. With big pharma players entering the race, new weight loss drugs could be developed even faster.

PlantX Life Inc. Announces Joint Venture with LIV3 to Launch SugarShield Supplement Addressing the USD 5.24 Billion Weight Loss Management Supplement Market

PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLTXF), a pioneer in building strong communities and operating innovative experiential online and in-store platforms that make it easier for individuals to lead happier and healthier lives, today announced a joint venture with LIV3, founded by Christopher Mearns, to launch their SugarShield supplement. Aimed at addressing the growing US$5.24 billion Weight Loss Management Supplement Market, PlantX will manage the design of SugarShield's branding and packaging as part of the JV, while also developing a user-friendly e-commerce platform to support the supplement's launch. PlantX Life will lead all marketing intitiatives, including utilizing its proprietary SEO strategies to build the brand's presence, while Chris Mearns will oversee the product supply. Net profits from all sales will be shared equally, with a 50/50 split.

"As the weight loss supplement market continues to expand, driven by excitement around the popularity in products once designed for treating effects of type 2 diabetes, we at PlantX see this as an opportunity to offer a plant-based alternative without the synthetic properties," said Lorne Rapkin, CEO of PlantX. "We believe Chris Mearns has developed what can be considered 'nature's Ozempic' with SugarShield. We're confident that the branding, packaging, and website we create will reflect the innovation and benefits of this product, making it stand out in the growing weight management market."

The joint venture with PlantX will provide LIV3 with the resources to create a strong online presence for SugarShield. PlantX's expertise in branding and digital platforms will help the supplement reach health-conscious consumers worldwide.

LIV3 suggests that SugarShield is designed to help users boost energy, curb cravings, and simplify weight management—all without the need for restrictive diets. After years of development, Christoper Mearns has created a formula that provides consumers with the health benefits typically associated with sugar-free diets, while fitting seamlessly into everyday lifestyles. According to Mearns, the supplement works by reducing uric acid, a key contributor to cellular stress, enabling users to improve their metabolic health.

"With LIV3's SugarShield, consumers can detox from the negative effects of fructose without changing their diet," said Christopher Mearns, founder of LIV3. "This supplement improves energy levels through enhanced mitochondrial function, supports glucose utilization, and increases insulin sensitivity, leading to weight loss and improved metabolic conditions. We've already begun designing the branding and packaging with the PlantX team, and we're very excited about the upcoming launch. Simply put, our metabolic health was broken by daily fructose intake, and luteolin is the answer because it blocks the harmful effects of fructose."

An integral part of this collaboration is Paul Gross, a long-time member of PlantX's medical panel. Dr. Gross has played a crucial role in validating the medical science behind SugarShield, ensuring that the supplement's formulation is both effective and grounded in scientific research. His expertise and support have been instrumental in building confidence in the potential benefits of SugarShield, allowing both PlantX and LIV3 to bring this innovative product to market with the assurance of its efficacy.

This joint venture aligns with PlantX's ongoing commitment to expanding its plant-forward wellness offerings while tapping into the rapidly growing health and supplement sectors.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for PlantX Life at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/10/08/from-plants-to-plates-wellness-delivered/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO), the company behind Ozempic, recently announced that its oral semaglutide (Rybelsus®) (the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy) reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events by 14% in adults with type 2 diabetes, according to the SOUL trial. The randomized, double-blinded study enrolled 9,650 participants with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular or chronic kidney disease, with 49% also receiving SGLT2 inhibitors during the trial.

"We are pleased to see that the results from SOUL demonstrate that oral semaglutide reduces the risk of cardiovascular events and that the benefits of oral semaglutide come on top of standard of care," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president and head of Development at Novo Nordisk. "Approximately one in three adults with type 2 diabetes also have cardiovascular disease; therefore, it is crucial to have therapies that can address both conditions."

The trial met its primary objective by showing a 14% reduction in MACE for those treated with oral semaglutide compared to placebo. The primary endpoint, defined as the first occurrence of cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack, or non-fatal stroke, saw contributions from all three components, confirming oral semaglutide's superior MACE reduction.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), maker of Ozempic and Wegovy competitor drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, recently said it had sued three medical spas and online vendors for selling products claiming to contain tirzepatide, the main ingredient in its popular weight-loss medicine Zepbound, including in the form of dissolvable tablets. The new lawsuits against Pivotal Peptides, MangoRx, and Genesis Lifestyle Medicine of Nevada are the first to target copycat tirzepatide since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) removed the drug from its short supply list earlier this month.

"Lilly is bringing these actions to protect American consumers from direct patient safety risks," said a Lilly spokesperson, adding that the defendants were making false claims regarding efficacy and safety, while also misleading consumers about the clinical data supporting those claims.

Earlier this year, Eli Lilly already sued more than two dozen medical spas, wellness centers and compounding pharmacies for selling products claiming to contain tirzepatide, which is also approved to treat type 2 diabetes under the brand name Mounjaro. Lilly is seeking court orders barring the vendors from selling their drugs claiming to contain tirzepatide and unspecified monetary damages.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, announced back in June that it had presented preclinical data from a series of internally developed dual agonists of the amylin and calcitonin receptors at the 84th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association. The presentation highlighted the effects of treatment on body weight, food intake and metabolic profile in healthy rats and diet-induced obese (DIO) mice as compared to control cohorts treated with vehicle or the dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonist cagrilintide.

"The amylin receptor plays an important role in food intake and metabolic control, making it an attractive target for therapeutic intervention in obesity," said Brian Lian, Ph.D., CEO of Viking. "These data demonstrate the potent activity of a series of novel, internally developed, amylin and calcitonin dual agonists and represent an exciting expansion of our pipeline in obesity and metabolic diseases. This program provides Viking with additional opportunities to develop novel, differentiated therapies for obesity with potentially best-in-class profiles."

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX: RHHBY), a Swiss-based global pharmaceutical leader, recently told investors that three early-stage obesity and diabetes drug candidates from its acquisition of Carmot Therapeutics have the combined potential of more than US$3.6 billion in annual sales. According to a presentation Roche gave, the revenue projection applies on aggregate to weekly injection CT-388—which is similar to Lilly's Zepbound—and daily pill CT-996 as well as CT-868 against type 1 diabetes. In total, at least seven drugs in Roche's development pipeline have peak sales potential of more than US$3.6 billion.

According to a report from Financial Times, Roche is planning to launch 20 medicines by the end of the decade, while cutting research costs for new drugs by a fifth.

"We want to make sure our engine works extremely efficiently," said Thomas Schinecker, CEO of Roche, in the presentation that outlined a focus on oncology, haematology, neurology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, eye diseases and immune diseases. "The bar is high."

Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/10/08/from-plants-to-plates-wellness-delivered/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

info@usanewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for PlantX Life Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of PlantX Life Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of PlantX Life Inc. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of PlantX Life Inc. at any time without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of PlantX Life Inc. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.