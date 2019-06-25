Health: A Political Choice, Publication Calls on World Leaders and Politicians Around the World to Prioritise Implementation of Universal Health Coverage

Health: A Political Choice (www.bit.ly/2019UHC), calls on world leaders and politicians around the world to prioritise implementation of Universal Health Coverage. More than half the world's population lacks access to essential health services, including vaccination, the ability to see a health worker or access to treatment for HIV. Even when these services are available, using them can spell financial disaster.

Contributors include a prestigious line-up of authors featuring Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, UN; Emmanuel Macron, President of France; Chancellor Angela Merkel; Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and many more.

Promoting decisive action, it concludes with six key asks:

To ensure political leadership beyond health – Commit to achieve UHC for healthy lives and well-being for all at all stages, as a social contract; Leave no one behind – Pursue equity in access to quality services with financial protection; Regulate and legislate – Create a strong, enabling regulatory and legal environment; Uphold quality of care – Build quality health systems that people and communities trust; Invest more, invest better – Sustain public financing and harmonise health investments; Move together – Establish multi-stakeholder mechanisms for engaging the whole of society for a healthier world.

"Health - A Political Choice" is an official publication of the Global Governance Project produced in collaboration with the World Health Organization. The Global Governance Project is a joint initiative between GT Media Group, a London based publishing company, the Global Governance Program based at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto and the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva.

