Healinno Tech® Unveils Ultrasound-Guided Hybrid Robot for Prostate Biopsy at IROS 2025

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2025 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS 2025), held in Hangzhou, China, Healinno Tech (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT) unveiled their latest research on an ultrasound-guided serial-parallel hybrid robot designed for transperineal prostate biopsy. IROS 2025, a leading academic conference in robotics, brought together over 7,000 experts and industry representatives from around the world.

Ultrasonically Guided Serial-Parallel Hybrid Robot for Transperineal Prostate Biopsy: Mechanism Design, Optimization, and Experimental Validation

The presented paper, titled "Ultrasonically Guided Serial-Parallel Hybrid Robot for Transperineal Prostate Biopsy: Mechanism Design, Optimization, and Experimental Validation," showcased a pioneering biopsy robot that aims to address the clinical challenges of precision control and steep learning curves in manual prostate biopsy procedures. The new robot employs a serial-parallel hybrid mechanism with five degrees of freedom, offering flexibility and high precision for needle insertion. Its design includes two serial manipulators, a linear feed unit, and an ultrasound probe positioning mechanism, making it adaptable to a variety of clinical scenarios.

The research introduces a novel Quantum-behaved Particle Swarm Optimization (QPSO) algorithm, which optimizes robotic mechanical parameters for enhanced precision. When compared to other mainstream optimization methods, the QPSO algorithm delivered superior results, meeting the high accuracy requirements of clinical surgeries. The robot prototype underwent validation through experiments involving water and gelatin phantoms, demonstrating excellent absolute positioning errors in 3D space, with a maximum error of only 1.47 mm in water and 1.75 mm in gelatin, both well within clinical standards.

This breakthrough research is supported by several national and municipal scientific projects in China. Healinno Tech's ongoing efforts focus on enhancing the robot's capabilities with features such as "dynamic tracking" and "respiratory compensation". These advancements will help pave the way for clinical translation and industrial application, marking a significant step toward the future of medical robotics.

