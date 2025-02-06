HEADFIRST GLOBAL APPOINTS EDZARD OVERBEEK AS GROUP CEO TO DRIVE NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH AND GLOBAL EXPANSION

Renowned global technology leader Edzard Overbeek named as HeadFirst Global CEO

After 25 years, staffing industry leader Julia Robertson has decided to step down from leading HeadFirst Global

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HeadFirst Global, a world-leading STEM talent and Managed Service Provider powered by a cutting-edge HR technology platform, today announced the appointment of Edzard Overbeek as Group CEO. Overbeek succeeds Julia Robertson, who has decided to step down after 25 years of transformative leadership.

With bold plans to redefine the future of workforce solutions, HeadFirst Global acquired Impellam Group and HeadFirst Group in March 2024 creating a company primed for accelerated growth with enhanced service offerings and tailored solutions for customers and professionals globally. Overbeek's appointment underscores HeadFirst Global's ambition to deliver workforce solutions powered by the world's foremost intelligent HR technology ecosystem that harnesses industry expertise and the power of data together with the largest STEM talent, partner, and supplier community.

With decades of technology, sales, general management, and executive experience, Overbeek has held key leadership positions across Fujitsu, Siemens, and Cisco Systems where he led the Global Services organisation, responsible for over $12 billion in revenues. In 2016, Overbeek took the reins of HERE Technologies and transformed the company into a global location data and technology platform serving diverse industries.

The HeadFirst Global Board commented: "In Edzard, we have appointed a dynamic and highly respected, global technology leader for the next strategic era. As we pursue ambitious growth and create a seamless, intelligent ecosystem that connects STEM talent and workforce solutions, Edzard at the helm will be instrumental in unlocking new opportunities and ensuring global businesses secure the specialist talent they need to thrive. Edzard's proven track record in leading global teams, and driving innovation make him the ideal leader to build on our strategic momentum and to continue to redefine the workforce solutions landscape."

Edzard Overbeek commented that "HeadFirst Global is at the forefront of revolutionising workforce solutions, and I am honoured to lead the company into its next ambitious chapter. In today's rapidly evolving digital world, organisations need outstanding talent and true innovators to stay competitive. I look forward to driving HeadFirst Global's vision to lead with a world-class technology platform connecting businesses and STEM talent worldwide to power the future of work with confidence."

The HeadFirst Global Board commented, "We extend our deepest gratitude to Julia for her exceptional leadership, strategic and cultural vision, and unwavering commitment to leading HeadFirst Global to be well-positioned for an exciting new future. Julia is a hugely respected industry leader, and under her direction, the company has become a global STEM talent and workforce solutions powerhouse, poised for future growth and success."

Outgoing CEO Julia Robertson reflected on her tenure, saying:

"HeadFirst Global is on the cusp of an exciting new era. I am incredibly proud of the bold ambitions we, the board, and the leadership team, have set in motion. With Edzard Overbeek as Group CEO, I am confident the company will continue to break new ground in the industry."

Robertson has led HeadFirst Global plc as Group CEO, having driven the strategy and growth of Impellam Group plc as Group CEO for more than 10 years previously after joining the Group in 2000. With a career in workforce and talent solutions spanning some four decades, Robertson founded her own recruitment business, and served as Chief Executive of the REC.

Robertson and Overbeek will work closely in the coming months to ensure a seamless transition.

About HeadFirst Global

HeadFirst Global is an ambitious world leading STEM talent and Managed Service Provider powered by a cutting-edge HR technology platform. HeadFirst Global provides a global, differentiated technology and talent proposition in the fast-evolving workforce solutions ecosystem whilst unlocking exciting new opportunities for mission-critical talent across a diverse global customer network. HeadFirst Global amplifies technology and talent, powering the next world of work.

About Julia Robertson

With a career in workforce and talent solutions spanning some four decades, including founding her own recruitment business, and serving as Chief Executive of the REC, Robertson has always been driven by the burning belief that there has to be a 'better way.'

About Edzard Overbeek

Edzard Overbeek studied Business Administration at the University of Bradford in the UK. He is regarded as an expert in cloud solutions and has held key leadership positions at global giants such as Fujitsu, Siemens, and Cisco Systems where he led Cisco's Global Services organisation, overseeing more than $12 billion in revenue. In 2016 he was appointed CEO of HERE Technologies. HERE, a €1BN technology company with more than 6500 employees in 52 countries, is a pioneer in mapping and location technology and the platform is recognised as the most complete in the industry leading to the #1 location platform, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organisations and enterprises across the globe. Overbeek is credited with transforming HERE from a successful single-industry business into a dynamic, global location data and technology platform serving diverse industries. His strategic leadership positioned HERE at the forefront of innovation in location intelligence.

