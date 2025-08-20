HDAC Inhibitors Market Sees Upward Trajectory Across the 7MM During the Forecast Period (2025-2034) Driven by Innovation in Cancer Therapies | DelveInsight

The HDAC inhibitor pipeline remains active, with several next-generation agents advancing in clinical trials. Abexinostat (Xynomic Pharmaceuticals) is in Phase III development for renal cell carcinoma, representing a potential expansion into solid tumors. Quisinostat (Viriom) is in Phase II for uveal melanoma, and Entinostat, partnered between EOC Pharma and Syndax, is being explored in Hodgkin lymphoma.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's HDAC Inhibitors Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as Multiple Myeloma, Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL), Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and others. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging HDAC inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM.

Key Takeaways from the HDAC Inhibitors Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of HDAC inhibitors in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Multiple Myeloma, Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL), Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and others.

and others. Leading HDAC inhibitor companies, such as Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Viriom, EOC Pharma, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant Therapeutics, and others, are developing novel HDAC inhibitors that can be available in the HDAC inhibitors market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel HDAC inhibitors that can be available in the HDAC inhibitors market in the coming years. Some of the key HDAC inhibitors in the pipeline include Abexinostat, Quisinostat, Entinostat, JBI-802, and others.

Discover which indication is expected to grab the major HDAC inhibitors market share @ HDAC Inhibitors Market Report

HDAC Inhibitors Overview

Histone deacetylases (HDACs) remove acetyl groups from both histone and non-histone proteins. Because acetylation of histones is linked to an open chromatin structure and active gene transcription, HDAC activity leads to histone deacetylation and epigenetic suppression of gene expression. Since HDACs influence many pathways involved in cancer development, HDAC inhibitors (HDACis) show clinical effects through several mechanisms, including changes in gene expression of cell cycle and apoptotic proteins, acetylation of other proteins involved in cell growth and survival, effects on angiogenesis, aggresome formation, and DNA repair.

There are 18 known HDACs, divided into two major groups and four classes based on their cellular location, homology, enzyme mechanism, sequence of discovery, and histone substrate specificity. The first group includes zinc-dependent HDACs, which all share a similar catalytic core for deacetylating acetyl-lysine residues. These comprise Class I (HDAC1, -2, -3, -8), Class II (IIa: HDAC4, -5, -7, -9; IIb: HDAC6, -10), and Class IV (HDAC11). The second group includes Class III HDACs (sirtuins, SIRT1–7), which rely on NAD+ for their enzymatic activity.

HDAC Inhibitors Epidemiology Segmentation

The HDAC inhibitors market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications for HDAC Inhibitor

Total Eligible Patient Pool of Selected Indications for HDAC Inhibitor

Total Treated Cases of Selected Indications for HDAC Inhibitor

HDAC Inhibitors Treatment Market

Several HDAC inhibitors are currently available on the market. Recent entrants include DUVYZAT (givinostat), while earlier approved drugs include BELEODAQ (belinostat), HIYASTA (tucidinostat), among others.

DUVYZAT is a histone deacetylase inhibitor approved for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients aged 6 and above. While it is categorized as an HDAC inhibitor, its exact mechanism of action in DMD is not fully understood. In April 2025, Italfarmaco announced that the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued a positive opinion on DUVYZAT. The drug is also being evaluated in other indications: Phase III trial in Becker muscular dystrophy (BMD) and Phase II trial in polycythemia vera.

HIYASTA (HBI-8000) is an epigenetic immunomodulator approved for several indications, including use as monotherapy for certain subtypes of relapsed or refractory T-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, specifically adult T-cell leukemia-lymphoma (ATLL) and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) in Japan. HUYABIO International is conducting a multinational Phase III trial evaluating HIYASTA in combination with nivolumab for previously untreated metastatic or unresectable malignant melanoma. HIYASTA is an oral HDAC Class I inhibitor that induces cell cycle arrest and apoptosis in tumor cells, which underlies its efficacy in lymphoma.

In September 2020, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to HIYASTA for relapsed/refractory ATL, and in December 2015 for PTCL. In June 2021, HUYABIO also received regulatory approval in Japan for HBI-8000 as monotherapy for relapsed/refractory ATL.

Key Emerging HDAC Inhibitors and Companies

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals (Abexinostat), Viriom (Quisinostat), EOC Pharma/Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Entinostat), Jubilant Therapeutics (JBI-802), and several other companies are currently engaged in the development and production of HDAC inhibitors, which have the potential to significantly impact and enhance the HDAC inhibitors market.

Abexinostat, an oral, broad-spectrum HDAC inhibitor originally developed by Pharmacyclics and later licensed by Xynomic Pharmaceuticals in 2017, has demonstrated encouraging activity in both blood cancers and solid tumors. The drug is currently being studied in several Phase I to III clinical trials worldwide.

In September 2019, Xynomic announced that the FDA had granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) to abexinostat as a monotherapy for fourth-line treatment of relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The FDA had previously granted FTD for abexinostat in combination with pazopanib for first- or second-line therapy in renal cell carcinoma. Additional Phase II trials are underway in indications such as Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) and Follicular Lymphoma.

Quisinostat is another potent, selective oral pan-HDAC inhibitor, initially developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals. HDAC inhibitors work by inducing cell cycle arrest, promoting differentiation, and triggering apoptosis in various human cancer cell lines. By inhibiting histone deacetylase, they increase acetylation of histone proteins, resulting in a more transcriptionally active chromatin state and altered gene expression involved in proliferation, apoptosis, and differentiation.

Multiple preclinical studies and Phase I/II trials have evaluated quisinostat's safety and effectiveness, showing promising anti-tumor effects in several advanced and treatment-resistant cancers — including platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (in combination with paclitaxel and carboplatin), uveal melanoma, and synovial sarcoma.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the HDAC inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the HDAC inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

To know more about HDAC inhibitors clinical trials, visit @ HDAC Inhibitors Treatment

Recent Developments in the HDAC Inhibitors Space

In May 2025 , Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced positive Week 48 data from the Phase II open-label HELIOS clinical trial of AMX0035 in adults living with Wolfram syndrome.

announced positive Week 48 data from the Phase II open-label HELIOS clinical trial of AMX0035 in adults living with Wolfram syndrome. In May 2025 , the University of Miami , in collaboration with Viriom, initiated a Phase II clinical trial in the US (NCT06932757) to evaluate an oral therapy for patients with uveal melanoma who have undergone at least one prior line of treatment.

the , in collaboration with Viriom, initiated a Phase II clinical trial in the US (NCT06932757) to evaluate an oral therapy for patients with uveal melanoma who have undergone at least one prior line of treatment. In April 2025 , Xynomic Pharmaceuticals concluded a Phase I/II clinical trial in the United States (NCT03939182), evaluating a combination oral therapy for patients with Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma and Mantle Cell Lymphoma who had received at least one prior line of treatment.

Discover more about HDAC inhibitors in development @ HDAC Inhibitors Clinical Trials

HDAC Inhibitors Market Dynamics

HDAC inhibitors are a class of epigenetic drugs that modify gene expression by altering chromatin structure. Initially developed as anticancer agents, they have shown significant therapeutic potential in various malignancies, especially hematologic cancers like T-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The market initially gained traction with FDA approvals of drugs such as Vorinostat, Romidepsin, and Panobinostat. Their unique mechanism of action targeting epigenetic regulation drew interest as precision medicine and oncology research grew, driving pharmaceutical investment in this segment.

The HDAC inhibitors market continues to expand largely due to the rising prevalence of cancer worldwide and the need for more targeted therapies with better safety profiles. Additionally, ongoing clinical trials are exploring HDAC inhibitors in combination with other therapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibitors, proteasome inhibitors, and traditional chemotherapeutics. These combination approaches aim to overcome resistance and enhance efficacy, creating more opportunities for market growth. As more data emerges demonstrating synergistic benefits, partnerships between biotech startups and large pharmaceutical firms are accelerating further development.

Despite this positive outlook, the market faces several challenges. Many HDAC inhibitors are associated with toxicity issues such as fatigue, gastrointestinal disturbances, and thrombocytopenia, which limit broader adoption. Competition from newer targeted therapies and immuno-oncology drugs also puts pressure on the HDAC inhibitor segment. Moreover, several compounds failed in late-stage trials due to a lack of efficacy, leading to cautious investor sentiment and prioritization of combination rather than monotherapy approaches.

Looking ahead, the market dynamics are expected to be shaped increasingly by precision oncology trends and biomarker-driven patient selection, allowing more effective targeting of responders. If safety profiles can be improved and combination regimens continue to show strong results, HDAC inhibitors will retain a meaningful role in the evolving oncology landscape. Novel formulations, selective HDAC isoform inhibitors, and expansion into non-oncology indications such as neurodegenerative or inflammatory diseases may further diversify the market and drive its next phase of growth.

Learn more about the HDAC inhibitors @ HDAC Inhibitors Analysis

HDAC Inhibitors Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 HDAC Inhibitors Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Multiple Myeloma, Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL), Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), and others Key HDAC Inhibitor Companies Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Viriom, EOC Pharma, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Jubilant Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Merck, HUYA Bioscience International, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Secura Bio, Acrotech Biopharma, and others Key HDAC Inhibitors Abexinostat, Quisinostat, Entinostat, JBI-802, DUVYZAT, ZOLINZA, HIYASTA, ISTODAX, FARYDAK, BELEODAQ, and others

Scope of the HDAC Inhibitors Market Report

HDAC Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: HDAC Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies

HDAC Inhibitors' current marketed and emerging therapies HDAC Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging HDAC Inhibitor Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging HDAC Inhibitor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, HDAC Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitor 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of HDAC Inhibitor 6 HDAC Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2024 6.4 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indications in 2034 7 HDAC Inhibitor: Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Potential of HDAC Inhibitor in Different Indications 7.3 Clinical Applications of HDAC Inhibitor 8 Target Patient Pool 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 8.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 8.4 Total Cases in Selected Indications for HDAC Inhibitor in the 7MM 8.5 Total Eligible Patient Pool for HDAC Inhibitor in Selected Indications in the 7MM 8.6 Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for HDAC Inhibitor in the 7MM 9 Marketed Products of HDAC Inhibitor 9.1 Key Competitors 9.2 DUVYZAT (givinostat): Italfarmaco 9.2.1 Product Description 9.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 9.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 9.2.4 Clinical Development 9.2.4.1 Clinical Trial Information 9.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 9.2.6 Analyst Views 9.3 HIYASTA (tucidinostat): HUYA Bioscience International List to be continued in the final report… 10 Emerging Therapies of HDAC Inhibitor 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.3 Clinical Development 10.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 10.2.5 Analyst Views 10.3 Quisinostat: Viriom List to be continued in the final report… 11 HDAC Inhibitor: Seven Major Market Analysis 11.1 Key Findings 11.2 Market Outlook of HDAC Inhibitor 11.3 Conjoint Analysis of HDAC Inhibitor 11.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions of HDAC Inhibitor 11.4.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 11.4.2 Pricing Trends 11.4.3 Analogue Assessment 11.4.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 11.5 Total Market Size of HDAC Inhibitor in the 7MM 11.6 Market Size of HDAC Inhibitor by Indication in the 7MM 11.7 The United States Market Size 11.7.1 Total Market Size of HDAC Inhibitors in the United States 11.7.2 Market Size of HDAC Inhibitor by Indication in the United States 11.7.3 Market Size of HDAC Inhibitor by Therapies in the United States 11.8 EU4 and the UK Market Size 11.9 Japan Market Size 12 Market Access and Reimbursement of HDAC Inhibitors 13 SWOT Analysis of HDAC Inhibitors 14 KOL Views of HDAC Inhibitors 15 Unmet Needs of HDAC Inhibitors 16 Bibliography 17 Report Methodology

Related Reports

Multiple Myeloma Market

Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key multiple myeloma companies, including Sanofi, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical, Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb, RAPA Therapeutics, Pfizer, Array Biopharma, Cellectar Biosciences, BioLineRx, Celgene, Aduro Biotech, ExCellThera, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Precision BioSciences, Takeda, Glenmark (Ichnos Sciences SA), Poseida Therapeutics, Molecular Partners AG, Chipscreen Biosciences, AbbVie, Genentech (Roche), Janssen Biotech, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., among others.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ALS companies, including AB Science, Alector, GSK, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Medicinova, Denali Therapeutics, AbbVie, Calico Life Sciences, Clene Nanomedicine Biosciences, Seelos Therapeutics, Prilenia Therapeutics, Rapa Therapeutics, Neurosense Therapeutics, Helixmith, Transposon Therapeutics, Revalesio Corporation, Annexon Biosciences, Corcept Therapeutics, AL-S Pharma, Sanofi, Denali Therapeutics, Orphai Therapeutics, among others.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key PTCL companies, including Secura Bio, Shanghai YingLi Pharmaceutical, Dizal Pharmaceuticals, Viracta Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, CStone Pharmaceuticals, Affimed, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Autolus, Myeloid Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol Myers Squibb, among others.

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market

Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key CTCL companies, including Pfizer, Helsinn Therapeutics, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Soligenix, Prescient Therapeutics, Innate Pharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, BioInvent International AB, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg