HD Maps for Autonomous Driving Market worth $2.19 billion by 2032 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The HD maps for autonomous driving market is projected to grow from USD 1.09 billion in 2025 to USD 2.19 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Real-time crowdsourced updates, enabled by connected vehicles and sensor-sharing, are becoming central to autonomous driving industry strategies. At the same time, the integration of HD maps with ADAS features allows automakers to improve functions, such as lane-keeping, adaptive cruise control, and predictive path planning. Technologies, such as Mobileye's REM (Road Experience Management), demonstrate this shift by using data from millions of vehicles to generate near-real-time updates with minimal bandwidth. At the same time, AI-driven automation is reducing reliance on manual annotation by extracting lane-level details from sensor data, and sensor fusion approaches that combine LiDAR, camera, and radar are creating richer and more reliable map layers. The adoption of cloud and edge computing further enhances this ecosystem by enabling low-latency updates and seamless distribution of map data to autonomous fleets.

By vehicle type, the commercial vehicle segment is projected to grow at a higher rate than the passenger car segment during the forecast period.

HD maps in commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses, improve safety, efficiency, and overall operations. For long-haul trucking, they provide lane-level accuracy on highways, enable automated platooning of trucks, optimize fuel consumption through predictive route planning, and strengthen driver assistance features that help reduce fatigue and prevent accidents. Real-time HD map data is often integrated with telematics systems to support route optimization, predictive maintenance, and live traffic monitoring, which enhances overall fleet management. Deployment is increasingly concentrated along major freight corridors and smart highways, particularly in regions with strong investments in connected infrastructure. In public transport, HD maps are being used to improve bus navigation in complex urban environments. They support smoother automated stops and enable precise docking at stations, contributing to a more reliable and passenger-friendly transit system.

The broader adoption of HD maps in commercial vehicles is being driven by the growing use of autonomous trucks for long-haul freight, the rising emphasis on fleet safety, fuel efficiency, and cost reduction, as well as government initiatives promoting smart mobility and intelligent transport systems in both logistics and public transit. Companies such as Daimler Truck AG (Germany), IVECO S.p.A (Italy) and Scania (Sweden) provide HD maps for their vehicle models. OEMs are also actively partnering with HD map providers to integrate HD maps into their commercial vehicles. For instance, in June 2025, Volvo Group (Sweden) and Daimler Truck AG (Germany) launched Coretura, a 50/50 joint venture to develop a software-defined commercial vehicle platform. This platform supports advanced digital applications, including HD mapping, to enhance vehicle performance and safety. Similarly, in January 2024, HERE partnered with Daimler Truck AG to provide its ADAS Map for commercial vehicles. The map powers Daimler Truck's Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC) system, which manages cruise control and transmission to deliver precise road information and automatically optimize driving for efficiency.

The update & maintenance segment is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

By service type, the update & maintenance segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Update and maintenance services ensure HD map data stays accurate and reliable as roads, traffic conditions, and construction sites constantly change. Real-time updates, gathered from vehicle sensors, crowdsourced inputs, and roadside infrastructure, are critical for maintaining the precision needed in autonomous driving. Regular maintenance allows autonomous systems to adjust to changing environments, reducing the risks of outdated information. To achieve this, cloud-based platforms and automated workflows are widely used for frequent updates, while hybrid embedded-cloud systems help maintain essential functions even when offline. Regulatory requirements for safety and data freshness further highlight the need for strong update frameworks. For instance, Baidu's LDMapNet-U system, launched in April 2024, has accelerated city-level lane updates from quarterly to weekly across hundreds of cities, improving map accuracy. Similarly, in April 2025, AI-driven platform CleanMAP enhanced its map quality by filtering out unreliable crowdsourced data and delivering more precise updates.

North America is projected to account for a significant share of the HD maps for autonomous driving market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to account for a significant share of the HD maps for autonomous driving market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the region's rising demand for autonomous vehicles. Established North American OEMs, such as Ford Motors and General Motors, alongside well-established European and Asian counterparts, such as Toyota (Japan), Nissan (Japan), Honda (Japan), Hyundai/Kia (South Korea), BMW (Germany), and Volkswagen (Germany), already offer L2+ vehicles in the region, which rely on HD maps for precise localization, lane-level positioning, and advanced driver-assistance features. Some leading companies are also providing L3 autonomous vehicles in the region. For instance, Mercedes-Benz's S-Class and EQS SUV, and BMW's 7 Series, where HD maps play a critical role in supporting partial autonomous driving by enabling real-time path planning, traffic prediction, and safe vehicle navigation. The demand for HD maps for autonomous driving vehicles in the region is expected to be driven by rising government regulations requiring sophisticated safety measures in vehicles, as well as consumer awareness and acceptance of autonomous vehicles.

Key Market Players of HD Maps for Autonomous Driving Industry:

Prominent players in the HD Maps for Autonomous Driving Companies include NVIDIA Corporation (US), Waymo LLC (US), Mapbox (US), and Luminar Technologies Inc. (US).

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising penetration of autonomous vehicles in the global mobility ecosystem, focus on leveraging next-gen mapping and data collection for enhanced navigation, emergence of autonomous urban mobility applications, increasing adoption of L2 and L3 ADAS-equipped vehicles), restraints (lack of global standardization, less reliability in untested environments), opportunities (integration with traffic and infrastructure systems for optimized urban navigation, map-as-a-service enabling scalable and flexible adoption, adoption in emerging markets with 5G expansion), and challenges (high cost of development and maintenance, complex real-time merging of multi-sensor data, dependence on high-bandwidth networks and advanced edge computing infrastructure).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights into upcoming technologies and research & development activities in the HD maps for autonomous driving market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets across varied regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the HD maps for autonomous driving market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market share, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players, such as HERE ( Netherlands ), Baidu, Inc. ( China ), TomTom International BV ( Netherlands ), NVIDIA Corporation (US), and Mobileye ( Israel ) in the HD maps for autonomous driving market

