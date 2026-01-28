HCLTech and Guardian Partner to Accelerate AI-driven Technology Transformation Journey

NEW YORK and NOIDA, India, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH.NS) (BSE: HCLTECH.BO), a leading global technology company, has been selected by The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), one of the largest U.S. life insurers and a major provider of employee benefits, to accelerate Guardian's AI-driven technology transformation journey and deliver seamless customer experience.

The multi-year partnership reflects a broader shift toward long-term technology modernization at Guardian, with an emphasis on AI-led transformation and streamlined IT operations. As part of the partnership, Guardian will leverage HCLTech's GenAI service transformation platform, AI Force, to support ongoing enterprise-wide technology innovation. This partnership will enhance Guardian's operational efficiencies, improve engineering outcomes and accelerate time-to-market across application development, support, testing and infrastructure management.

"Partnering with HCLTech is a key step in our long-term strategy to harness data and AI, consolidate services with a single strategic partner and modernize our core technology foundations," said Steve Rullo, chief digital and technology officer at Guardian. "This partnership allows us to accelerate customer facing digital innovation, improve efficiency across our operations, and deliver a more seamless experience for the customers and policyholders who trust Guardian."

"Partnering with one of the largest insurers in the U.S. underscores HCLTech's leadership in financial services, driven by our AI expertise and deep industry experience," said Srinivasan Seshadri, chief growth officer and global head of financial services at HCLTech. "It is an exciting time to be a part of Guardian's business growth as we leverage our tech transformation experience and global footprint to help the company realize its business goals."

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,300 people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, High Tech, Semiconductor, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, Mobility and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December 2025 totaled $14.5 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

