HCL Software Positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK MatrixTM for Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) vendors.

HCL Software, with its comprehensive technology for UEM, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named HCL Software as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2022.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

Ayush Patidar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, "HCL BigFix platform allows IT and security teams to automate discovery, management, and remediation process across operating systems and endpoints. BigFix leverages modern OS management and AI/ML-based intelligence to provide a better user experience and allows users to manage a large number of devices. The platform supports wide range of operating system versions, in servers, desktops, laptops and mobile devices, and provides users with 360-degree visibility, control, and management capabilities through a single interface. It helps to detect, analyze, manage, and safeguard complex and continuously evolving endpoint environments. Additionally, BigFix provides strong API support for third-party solutions and co-manage them with an intelligent agent and MDM controls. The platform allows users to leverage BigFix Compliance for continuous evaluation and policy enforcement." "HCL Software with its strong customer experience capabilities, robust technology platform, integration framework, and best-in-class inheritance, is well-positioned to expand its market share in the global unified endpoint management market. BigFix has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Unified Endpoint Management (UEM), 2022." adds Ayush.

"The HCL BigFix team is honored to be recognized as a leader in Unified Endpoint Management", said Kristin Hazlewood, HCL BigFix General Manager. "BigFix's approach is to manage every endpoint, by extending our powerful platform to manage mobile and other employee devices. The market response to this unified strategy has been tremendous."

"Unified Endpoint Management provides a centralized management console to deploy, manage, and secure corporate resources and applications on a diverse range of endpoints with different configurations, including mobile, desktop, laptops, tablets, wearables, and IoT devices. UEM helps organizations effectively implement BYOD, WYOD, remote working, and other initiatives by providing centralized visibility and control over all endpoints deployed within an organization environment."

Driven by the increasing competition and emergence of a variety of vendors with different technological strengths, UEM vendors are increasingly looking at improving their product and market strategy and overall technology value proposition to remain competitive. The primary differentiators to evaluate UEM solution includes the comprehensive endpoint management, OS lifecycle management, application management, content management, secure remote access and control, endpoint compliance & security, and analytics & reporting, and such others.

