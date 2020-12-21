HCL Software is Leader in SPARK Matrix: Digital Experience Platform (DXP), 2020

HCL DX is Positioned Amongst the 2020 Technology Leaders in the Global Digital Experience Platform (DXP) Market.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HCL Software, a division of HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as the Technology Leader in its report titled SPARK Matrix™: Digital Experience Platform (DXP), 2020

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix evaluation examined HCL Software and 11 other vendors by evaluating the company's product portfolios, technology strategies, market presence, and customer value proposition. Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of the key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning. It also provides strategic insights on the ranking of participating vendors in relation to their competitors along several axis, representing a range of performance parameters, coinciding with technology excellence and customer impact.

Digital Experience Platform (DXP) is an emerging software segment consisting of a suite of tools and technologies that enables organizations to transform the process of designing, managing, and delivering exceptional customer experience across digital touchpoints and throughout the customer journey stages. The platform also helps organizations to gather contextual customer insights to further optimize their experiences to drive personalized engagements. The DXP can be used to optimize the digital experiences of customers, partners, employees, and other audiences.

The HCL DX platform offers comprehensive capabilities for B2C, B2B, and B2E use cases from a single cloud native platform. The HCL DX platform blends digital content, transactional applications, and data into compelling, personalized digital experiences delivered to virtually any digital touchpoints. The platform offers features such as headless CMS, advanced line-of-business (LOB) site creation and control, digital commerce integration, embedded social capabilities, and mobile authoring and rendering capabilities.

According to Priyanka Panhale, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions "HCL, with its robust DX platform with an integrated solution for content creation to adaptive rendering, digital commerce, and personalized marketing across B2B, B2C, and B2E use cases, has secured strong ratings across the performance parameters of technology excellence and customer impact. HCL has been positioned as the technology leader in the 2020 SPARK Matrix of the digital experience platform market."

"HCL DX platform is widely recognized for delivering enterprise-grade scalability, security, and providing deployment flexibility by supporting on-premises as well as public, private, and hybrid cloud deployments", adds Priyanka.

"We are thrilled to be positioned as the leading Digital Experience Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, said Darren Oberst, CVP and Head of HCL Software. "We are continuously investing and innovating the HCL DX platform to seamlessly combine digital content, complex business applications, and digitized business processes into a secure, impactful digital experience for any organization."

