HCGZ showcased a variety of new products at CeMAT ASIA 2025

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 28 to 31, CeMAT ASIA 2025 was grandly held in Shanghai. HCGZ showcased a variety of new products at the fair, demonstrating multiple application scenarios including goods-to-person and pallet-to-person solutions, providing efficient and flexible logistics solutions for domestic and international visitors.

The various products displayed at the exhibition site.

In the goods-to-person display area, the YT50 robot from our Flash Ladder Series shuttles back and forth on the shelves. It adopts natural contour navigation technology, which allows for rapid deployment without the need for site modification and supports cluster scheduling of over a hundred units and 7x24-hour non-stop operation. With a maximum load capacity of 50 kilograms, and a positioning accuracy of ±3mm, the YT50, in combination with the AM50, can flexibly adjust the robot fleet according to the on-site demand, smoothly handling the peaks and troughs of on-site traffic with a smooth and efficient picking process.

Our "Ants + Picking" combination forms an ultra-high-density and ultra-efficient intelligent picking solution. By integrating two types of robots with shelves, totes, and an intelligent warehouse management system, it efficiently handles tasks such as inbound and outbound operations, inventory, and sorting within the warehouse. This mode provides a standardized solution for order picking operations that require high throughput, high storage density, and high flexibility.

In the pallet-to-person display area, the new handling robot EzGo made its debut. This is an ultra-high-density and ultra-efficient intelligent handling robot, characterized by simple implementation, intelligent obstacle avoidance and stopping, rapid battery replacement, and optimized close-range scheduling collaboration.

The three-point counterbalanced AGV combines high adaptability with intelligent scalability, capable of fitting various hydraulic side shift attachments, accurately identifying and handling different pallets, and is widely applicable to fully automatic indoor operations and complex scenarios such as indoor and outdoor container loading.

The Z Series Four-way Shuttle Warehouse is a master of high-density storage, capable of quickly shuttling and flexibly changing directions in shelf aisles to maximize the use of every inch of space. At the fair, the Four-way Shuttle Warehouse is linked with a 1.5t laser-guided mini stacker to achieve pallet picking and handling. This solution will significantly improve logistics efficiency and offer more choices for customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816557/The_products_displayed_exhibition_site.jpg