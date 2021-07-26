HBM Presents Phase I Data on Next-Generation Anti-CTLA-4 Antibody at ESMO Congress 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SUZHOU, China, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed ("HBM", HKEX: 02142) today announced that the abstract detailing clinical data from its Australian phase I study of next-generation anti-CTLA-4 antibody in patients with advanced solid tumors will be presented as an e-poster at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, which is expected to be held 16-21 September 2021.

As the first fully human heavy chain only antibody (HCAb) under the clinical investigation, HBM4003 is generated from Harbour Mice® platform. This Study is an open-label, dose-escalating monotherapy study in treatment of advanced solid tumors. The preliminary clinical data demonstrate encouraging anti-tumor efficacy of HBM4003 with the good safety profile and tolerability. The data obtained from the Study have further validated pre-clinical findings of HBM4003's unique PK/PD profile, novel mechanism of action and low immunogenicity. The Company has proceeded with multiple global phase Ib/IIa trials in solid tumors in light of the encouraging clinical efficacy and safety profile.

About HBM4003

HBM4003 is the fully human anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal heavy chain only antibody (HCAb) generated from Harbour Mice®. By enhancing antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity (ADCC) killing activity, HBM 4003 has demonstrated significantly improved depletion specific to high CTLA-4 Treg cells in tumor tissues. The potent anti-tumor efficacy and differentiated pharmacokinetics with durable pharmacodynamic effect presents a favorable product profile. This novel and differentiated mechanism of action has the potential to improve efficacy while significantly reducing the toxicity of the drug in monotherapy and combo-therapy.

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutics focusing on oncology and immunology. The Company is building its robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, collaborations with co-discovery and co-development partners and select acquisitions.

The Company's proprietary antibody technology platforms Harbour Mice® generate fully human monoclonal antibodies in two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format, as well as heavy chain only (HCAb) format. Building upon the HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE™) are capable of delivering tumor killing effects unachievable by traditional combination therapies. Integrating Harbour Mice® with single B cell cloning platform, our antibody discovery engine is highly unique and efficient for development of next generation therapeutic antibodies.

