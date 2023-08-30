Hazel Claxton Appointed to Bank of Montreal Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Montreal today announced the appointment of Hazel Claxton, former Executive Vice-President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Morneau Shepell Inc. (now part of TELUS Health), to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Hazel to the Board of Directors," said George A. Cope, Chair of the Board. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in executive leadership, accounting and finance, talent management, and strategic planning. She will be a strong addition to our Board."

Hazel Claxton

Prior to her tenure at Morneau Shepell Inc. from 2013 to 2018, Ms. Claxton spent 29 years at PwC Canada, where she held several leadership roles. These included Canadian Leadership Group member, Human Capital leader, and Partner within the Corporate Advisory and Restructuring Group, an area she practiced in for 20 years. Ms. Claxton currently sits on the boards of Allied Properties REIT, TELUS Corporation, University Pension Plan Ontario and Unity Health Toronto.

Ms. Claxton holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen's University and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. She is also a Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Accountant.

