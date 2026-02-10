HaystackID Expands European Leadership and Global Advisory Reach with Appointment of Jeff Shapiro

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory and cybersecurity environments, today announced the appointment of Jeff Shapiro as Managing Director for Europe. This strategic hire marks the latest milestone in HaystackID's continued expansion in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Jeff Shapiro, Managing director, Europe, HaystackID

Shapiro, a seasoned legal and technology professional, will spearhead HaystackID's business development and growth initiatives across the U.K. and Europe. Shapiro brings a wealth of experience navigating complex, multijurisdictional matters. A graduate of Syracuse University College of Law, his career includes tenures at several industry-leading professional-service firms, including a top global consultancy and a Magic Circle law firm, where he specialized as a trusted advisor in e-discovery, information governance and cyber response. Shapiro, based in London, will work closely with HaystackID's existing project management and operations teams in Dublin and the U.K. to provide on-the-ground support for the company's international clients.

"Jeff's deep understanding of the European regulatory landscape and his proven track record in building large-scale operations make him the ideal leader for our U.K. initiatives," said Chad Pinson, CEO of HaystackID. "As HaystackID continues to extend its global reach, Jeff's expertise will be instrumental in delivering our Global Advisory offerings, specifically in data privacy, compliance, investigations and AI governance, to clients across the continent."

The appointment continues a period of significant momentum for HaystackID in the region, including the recent opening of its London office and the expansion of its Global Advisory team with the hiring of forensics analyst Matthew Hamilton. Hamilton joined HaystackID following 12 years as a London Metropolitan Police forensic investigator. His focus on digital forensics and legal discovery, unique to U.K. compliance and privacy requirements, will be further accelerated by Shapiro's leadership as the firm expands its regional footprint.

"The U.K. and European markets have long led the way in utilizing e-discovery technology for regulatory response and data privacy," said Nate Latessa, chief revenue officer of HaystackID. "A dedicated managing director in London will provide our clients with local expertise backed by the full weight of HaystackID's global technology suite. Jeff's reputation for objective, consultative leadership will be a major asset as we expand our global footprint."

As part of its 2026 commitment to raising awareness across Europe, HaystackID is officially sponsoring the Dublin Tech Summit in May and LegalTech Talk in London in June. Additionally, HaystackID will have a presence at industry events in Frankfurt, Vienna, Helsinki and Tallinn, further solidifying its engagement with the Continental and Northern European legal tech communities.

HaystackID® solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory, and cyber requirements. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Cybersecurity, Core Intelligence AI™, and ReviewRight® Global Managed Review, supported by its unified CoreFlex™ service interface. Recognized globally by industry leaders, including Chambers, Gartner, IDC, and Legaltech News, HaystackID helps corporations and legal practices manage data gravity, where information demands action, and workflow gravity, where critical requirements demand coordinated expertise, delivering innovative solutions with a continual focus on security, privacy, and integrity. Learn more at HaystackID.com.

