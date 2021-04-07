HawksCode has appointed Nidhi Sharma as the new Chief Operating Officer of the Enterprise

HawksCode visions to bring technology and IT solutions and consultancy to everyone's reach effectively and efficiently in an affordable and standardized manner. The company works to match the pace and future in the field of technology

JAIPUR, India, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nidhi Sharma, a professional in the field of technology and web solutions has been appointed to be the new Chief Operating Officer for HawksCode . She has expertise in managing large scale projects with good managerial skills and has a track record for optimizing resources and the operational cost of the projects. With excellent organisational and leadership abilities, she has strong interpersonal and communication skills. She also has a successful history of strategic planning, business development and regulating issues.

While welcoming the new COO of the enterprise, Mr Sunil Sharma, the CEO of HawkCode said, "HawksCode has been on a journey for 9 years now, and has catered to some extraordinary clients, with best possible solutions. To further grow and extend services for the company in new realms, the appointment of a new COO has been made. The goal of the company is to achieve operational transparency, with smooth functioning and customised solutions to every stakeholder of the enterprise, hence I welcome, Nidhi Sharma onboard, to take the responsibilities and play a pivotal role in shaping and structuring the future of technology, along with our team and collective efforts."

In terms of the new roles and responsibilities, Nidhi Sharma said, "The tasks and operations entrusted for the above position involve designing and implementation of business strategies, planning and executing the daily operations with rules and procedures and setting up of performance analysing standards for the company, for individual, collective employees and the respective clients. Formulating policies that promote growth and extension in the brand value of HawksCode, its culture and ultimately the vision, will be my plan of action in the long run. I would like to segregate the daily tasks in overseeing and executing the practises, leading and mentoring employees, establishing a basic redressal system and evaluating the performances of all the concerned entities so the differences can be minimized to reach the potential and optimum level and this will be my core duties."

About HawksCode

HawksCode has been committed to developing businesses digitally in this informational and dynamic age. With a global presence in 5 countries over 4 continents, it has successfully been delivering IT consulting, web, mobile, software and marketing solutions to global clientele from all over the world.

With the collective team effort of professional, passionate and highly skilled executives, HawksCode has carved a niche in the highly competitive IT services sector, providing the best possible customised solutions to everyone. Some core duties of the company are IT Consulting, Digital Business Transformation, Enterprise Applications, Strategy and Architecture, Online solution etc.

HawksCode has been uniquely positioned to innovate and get out of the box results, with flying colours. The speciality is to design and cater to the new trends and technologies for a system of framework to bridge the gap between dreams and reality. The team and human resource of HawksCode are like a family and serves as the backbone to support, nurture and create an environment suitable for work. To achieve the optimum results, HawksCode is particular about the work being undertaken, the deadlines with no compromise on quality.

EasyShiksha is a subsidiary and a product line of HawksCode, which is an online platform that aims to revolutionize the education sector. The platform provides 5 module solutions, which contains information about all the universities and colleges across the globe, E-learning Courses in 1000+ fields, a Career helping guide based on IQ and aptitude, Regularly Updated daily test series for all Competitive exams, and Student Campus Ambassador Programs. This in turn allows the stakeholders to choose from the best possible alternatives to make the best living possible.

