Hawes & Curtis Invites Customers on a Journey With the SS19 Campaign

Customers are invited to join Hawes & Curtis on its remarkable voyage – from a single Jermyn Street shirtmaker in 1913 to an internationally recognised lifestyle brand whose clients have included royalty, Hollywood stars and sporting heroes.

The campaign draws on the idea that Hawes & Curtis is the style destination for every occasion and important life event.

Delicately combining luxury with essentials, the collection is a sophisticated, pared-down edit of practical pieces that can be worn wherever your travels take you. Menswear highlights include the travel suit, non-iron shirts, Italian linen blazers and smart separates.

The womenswear collection features luxuriously lightweight linen shirts in sorbet shades, the brand's signature pussy bow blouses with updated seasonal prints and sharp executive cotton shirts that exude power and professionalism.

Hawes & Curtis CEO Touker Suleyman said: "We want our customers to know that we will provide them with sartorial essentials for every step of the way, from graduation to the first interview to their wedding day."

The Spring/Summer 2019 campaign will launch online (www.hawesandcurtis.co.uk) and in stores on the 2nd April.

About Hawes & Curtis:

Hawes & Curtis is a quintessentially British brand specialising in fine tailoring and accessories for men and women. Founded in 1913 by Ralph Hawes and George Frederick Curtis, the brand continues to deliver the promise of exceptional quality, innovation and outstanding value.

Hawes & Curtis opened its first store in the Piccadilly Arcade and has had many distinguished clients through its doors, including the Duke of Windsor, Lord Mountbatten and Fred Astaire.

As a result of Hawes & Curtis' commitment to impeccable service and product excellence, the brand has been awarded four Royal Warrants. Hawes & Curtis operates more than 20 stores in the UK and a store in Germany. The flagship store remains on London's Jermyn Street, famous for its resident shirtmakers.

