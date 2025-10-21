HAVIT Partners with Beşiktaş Esports to Usher in a New Era of Turkish Gaming

ISTANBUL, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HAVIT, a global consumer tech brand, today announces a unprecedented partnership with Beşiktaş Esports, one of Turkey's most iconic and influential esports teams. This collaboration marks HAVIT's deepened commitment to the Turkish esports market and signifies a new chapter of growth in competitive gaming and brand engagement.

Beşiktaş: From Sporting Legacy to Esports Powerhouse

Founded as part of the legendary Beşiktaş sports club, Beşiktaş Esports has become a dominant force in Turkey's competitive gaming landscape. Competing in top-tier titles such as League of Legends, PUBG Mobile, and CS2, the team has earned recognition for its fearless playstyle, youthful energy, and strong connection with a passionate fan base.

HAVIT: Empowering Esports Through Innovation

With a presence in over 110 countries and regions, HAVIT was known for its high-performance gaming gear and immersive audio technology. Its groundbreaking innovations, such as the open-back gaming headset Fuxi-H8, deliver spatial audio precision and natural soundscapes—setting a new benchmark for professional esports performance and everyday gaming enjoyment.

Stronger Together: Shaping the Future of Esports

By teaming up with Beşiktaş Esports, HAVIT will equip the team with premium gaming gear to elevate their competitive edge. At the same time, HAVIT will merge innovation with esports passion, delivering high-performance solutions that bring next-level gaming experience for players and fans across Turkey.

Looking Ahead

This strategic collaboration marks an important milestone in HAVIT's expansion within Turkey and the global esports scene. By uniting innovation and tradition, performance and passion, HAVIT and Beşiktaş Esports are set to create unforgettable moments and drive the future of competitive gaming forward.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798094/HAVIT_and_Be_ikta__Esports.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793411/GUANGZHOU_HAVIT_TECHNOLOGY_Logo.jpg