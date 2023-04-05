Havells India introduces revolutionary Solid State Circuit Breaker (SSCB) technology in association with Swedish Tech Start Up - BLIXT

STOCKHOLM, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havells India Limited has taken a strategic step towards revolutionizing the Indian electrical industry with its recent commercial agreement signing with Sweden tech start-up BLIXT. By introducing revolutionary solid-state circuit breakers (SSCB) in Indian Sub-continent, Havells is strengthening its position as a leading switchgear company in the region. The move highlights Havells' focus on innovative and future-ready solutions that meet sustainability standards in a rapidly transforming industry.

India's demand for high-power applications is expected to grow faster than any other nation in the coming decades, and the power system is projected to become technologically superior, smart, and conducive to IT-enabled data sharing and management technology. SSCBs, with their ability to interrupt current flow much faster than traditional mechanical circuit breakers and there is no wear and tear due to digital switching with practically no arc unlike traditional electromechanical breaker. SSCBs are poised to be a crucial technology for the industry.

Havells' partnership with BLIXT is a testament to its commitment to leveraging the latest technology and upgrading electricity infrastructure in India. This move sets a new benchmark in electricity consumption, and the company's innovative solutions showcase its dedication to driving the industry into the future. With this commercial agreement, Havells is positioned to make a significant impact in the Indian electrical industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Vivek Yadav , Executive Vice President, Havells India Ltd said "We are extremely delighted to partner with BLIXT in this endeavour and reinforce our thought leadership in switchgear. Our aim is to bring cutting-edge technology and set new benchmarks for the industry. With this partnership, we are poised to make a significant impact on the future of the Indian and global electrical industry. Solid-state circuit breakers (SSCBs) have versatile applications in the electrical industry, including power distribution, renewable energy, data centres, electric vehicles, and aerospace and defence. He further added that Havells is committed to leading the transformation of the electrical industry globally by strengthening its R&D capabilities and driving innovation."

Trued Holmquist, Co-Founder and CEO, BLIXT said "Teaming up with the market leader in India will allow us to scale faster and reach a huge market in rapid transition. We believe the fit and timing is perfect and together with Havells we will be able to reach millions of customers who would benefit from this new technology. We look forward to interact with customers across Indian region to address different applications enabling faster and reliable circuit protection ".

SSCB has various applications:

Power Distribution: SSCBs can be used in power distribution systems for commercial and industrial buildings. They can be used to protect electrical equipment, such as motors, transformers, and generators, from overloads and short circuits. Renewable Energy: SSCBs are well-suited for use in renewable energy systems, such as solar and wind power. They can help protect the system from overloading due to fluctuations in power output. Data Centers: SSCBs are also used in data centers to protect critical IT equipment from power surges and other electrical faults. Electric Vehicles: SSCBs can be used in electric vehicles to protect the battery pack and other components from damage due to short circuits or overloads. Aerospace and Defence: SSCBs are also used in aerospace and defence applications, where reliability and speed are critical factors. They can be used to protect sensitive electronic equipment and ensure mission-critical systems remain operational.

Overall, SSCBs are a versatile technology that can be used in a wide range of applications where fast and reliable circuit protection is essential. As the technology continues to evolve, it is likely that we will see even more innovative applications of SSCBs in the future.

About Havells India Limited

Havells India Ltd is a leading FMEG (Fast moving electrical goods) and a consumer durable company, with a presence across 60 countries. Its product range includes Industrial & Domestic electrical goods and consumer durables. Havells owns prestigious brands like Havells, Lloyd, Crabtree, Standard and Reo.

About Blixt Tech AB

BLIXT enables real time software configuration of electricity to control both current and voltage. The solid state technology platform includes solid state circuit breakers and next generation battery system architecture, providing a future proof, software configurable, safe and efficient infrastructure for AC and DC. The company holds 44 patent applications and is since 2021 an official member of high-quality partner ecosystem program. BLIXT was founded in Sweden in 2018 and has received multiple industry awards.

For more information please contact:

Havells India Ltd Contact

Amit Sharma

E-mail: amit1.sharma@havells.com

Phone: 9911236700

Blixt Tech AB Contact:

Trued Holmquist

E-mail: trued@blixt.tech

Phone: +46706012102

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/blixt-tech-ab/i/mou-havels-blixt-sign-040423-09,c3164607 MOU Havels Blixt Sign-040423 09 https://news.cision.com/blixt-tech-ab/i/mou-havels-blixt-sign-040423-11-x,c3164611 MOU Havels Blixt Sign-040423 11-x https://news.cision.com/blixt-tech-ab/i/mou-havels-blixt-sign-040423-05,c3164615 MOU Havels Blixt Sign-040423 05

SOURCE Blixt Tech AB