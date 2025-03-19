HAVAS UNVEILS "NEUROVERSE" TO UNLOCK UNTAPPED MARKET POTENTIAL THROUGH NEURODIVERSITY

1 in 5 People Are Neurodivergent¹—Brands That Engage This Growing, Influential Community Tap Into $1.9 Trillion in Annual Disposable Income Globally.²

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas today announces the launch of Neuroverse: Powered by Havas — its new Neurodiversity Center of Excellence (CoE), a groundbreaking consultancy dedicated to embedding neurodivergent talent into the heart of its creative marketing, brand strategy, and business transformation. Neurodiversity encompasses the natural differences in how individuals think, learn, and process information, including those with ADHD, dyslexia, autism, and other cognitive variations. Through tailored consulting, training, and strategic partnerships with leading non-profit organizations — including Understood.org and Creative Spirit — Havas will help brands harness neurodivergent insights to reshape the future of advertising, unlocking fresh creative perspectives and driving deeper audience connections.

This initiative marks a major industry shift; with 53% of Gen Z identifying as neurodivergent,³ brands that fail to embrace this shift risk losing both the next generation of creative talent and the loyalty of a highly influential consumer base.

"The future of creativity belongs to those who think, market, and build brands differently," said Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Creative and Health Networks. "By investing in neurodivergent talent and consumers, we open doors to fresh perspectives, stronger audience engagement, and market-defining innovation."

The Business Imperative for Embracing Neurodiversity

The influence of neurodivergent consumers is set to reshape the marketplace, with Gen Z spending power projected to reach $12 trillion by 2030.⁴ Additionally, research shows that workplaces fostering neurodiversity report 28% higher revenue and an increase in productivity and innovation.⁵

Havas' CoE will provide businesses with expert guidance and an extensive suite of experts and services designed to optimize both customer and employee experiences, including:

Neurodiversity Strategy and Consulting – Embedding neurodivergent thinking into brand and marketing strategies.

– Embedding neurodivergent thinking into brand and marketing strategies. Training and Certification – Equipping organizations with tools for neuro-intuitive workplaces and campaigns.

– Equipping organizations with tools for neuro-intuitive workplaces and campaigns. Creative and UX Innovation – Designing content and experiences that engage neurodivergent audiences and ensure compliance with upcoming regulations.

– Designing content and experiences that engage neurodivergent audiences and ensure compliance with upcoming regulations. Talent Development – Helping brands attract, retain, and leverage neurodivergent talent.

"We are thrilled to partner to bring Neuroverse to life. We know that neurodiversity is the future, and we commend Havas for championing individuals who learn and think differently and harnessing their superpowers, including creativity," said Nathan Friedman, Co-President and CMO of Understood.org. "At Understood, we are devoted to shaping a world that embraces differences so everyone can thrive—regardless of how their brain is wired. Neuroverse marks an important step forward in ensuring that creative organizations not only acknowledge the strengths of neurodivergent talent but also incorporate their perspectives into impactful work."

A Bold Industry Standard

With Neuroverse, Havas reinforces its commitment to building meaningful brands and setting a new standard that enhances both customer and employee experiences. By integrating diverse perspectives into its creative processes, strategies, and campaigns, Havas is aiming to push the industry forward. The agency is also embedding universal design into its culture and brand development—creating intuitive, adaptable, and inclusive playbooks, tools, and programs that drive innovation and benefit everyone, especially neurodivergent talent.

"Havas has been on this journey with us for many years starting by hiring neurodivergent individuals into their internship programs and full-time positions years ago," said Laurel Rossi, Co-Founder of Creative Spirit. "We are proud to partner with Havas, offering corporate training, access to talent, and certification to their client partners seeking innovative thinking, strong retention, and increased profitability through Neuroverse."

The group has already driven impact through neurodiversity-focused initiatives across consumer, CPG, and retail sectors, including the 2023 and 2024 "Me, My Autism and I" campaigns for Reckitt's Vanish.

