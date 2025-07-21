Havas Lynx UK Appoints Ayesha Walawalkar as Chief Strategy Officer

Walawalkar takes on the role to accelerate strategic innovation across global healthcare clients.

LONDON, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Lynx UK, a leading global healthcare communications agency within the Havas Health Network, announces the appointment of Ayesha Walawalkar as Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Walawalkar joins the UK agency's executive leadership team and will lead the strategic vision for Havas Lynx while collaborating across its global network.

Claire Knapp, CEO, Havas Lynx & Ayesha Walawalkar, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Lynx UK Havas Health Logo

Walawalkar brings over 30 years of experience in brand strategy, most recently serving as Chief Strategy Officer, International Brands at MullenLowe Global, part of IPG. Throughout her career, she has led strategies for major multinational clients including Unilever, P&G, and Bayer Consumer Health, overseeing integrated teams across markets to build globally resonant brands.

"I am delighted to be joining Havas Lynx UK," shared Walawalkar. "It's super exciting to dive into a category that is growing and evolving so fast, and where the work just gets better every day. Havas Lynx is leading the charge globally, with bold thinking and a commitment to making work that matters. I can't wait to help shape what's next."

A native of the UK, Walawalkar spent over a decade working in Asia, including leadership roles based in Hong Kong and Singapore. Her campaigns have been recognised by Cannes Lions, D&AD, Clio, and Effie Awards. She is also recognised for her thought leadership on representation and access, having led IPG's "Invisible Powerhouse" initiative, which highlights the growing influence of midlife and older adults.

"Ayesha's appointment marks an exciting step forward for Lynx UK and our global strategy ambitions," said Brian Robinson, Global Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Havas Health Network. "Her ability to blend brand-building expertise with cultural insight reflects where we're headed as a network: bold, connected, and meaningful. She'll play a key role in shaping what's next."

In joining Havas Lynx UK, Walawalkar will be reuniting with former colleague and longtime creative partner Alex Okada, now Chief Creative Officer at the agency. Together, they bring a proven track record of building transformative brand platforms across industries and regions.

"Ayesha brings a rare combination of global brand insight, strategic clarity, and a deep understanding of how data drives effectiveness. Her appointment signals our intent to push further and faster — building strategy that's not only creatively ambitious, but impactful at a human level and culturally powerful. Reuniting Ayesha with Alex Okada brings back a proven creative-strategic partnership, and personally, I couldn't be more excited to see what they'll unlock together and the new heights we can reach. It's a brilliant moment for Havas Lynx," said Claire Knapp, CEO, Havas Lynx.

With Walawalkar's appointment, the agency further strengthens its position as a creative and strategic leader in healthcare, reinforcing its mission to deliver bold, culturally attuned ideas that improve lives and shape the future of healthcare communications.

ABOUT HAVAS LYNX

Havas Lynx is a leading healthcare communications agency, named one of the top three healthcare agencies in the world by Cannes Lions in 2024, with a full-service global offering and almost 500 multidisciplinary specialists in Manchester, London, and New York. They bring together fresh perspectives, creative thinking, and a progressive, collaborative approach to partner with their clients, healthcare professionals, and patients in finding solutions for the modern-day healthcare landscape.

Visit the Havas Lynx website for more information: https://havaslynx.com/

ABOUT HAVAS HEALTH NETWORK

Havas Health Network unites Havas Life, Havas Lynx, and Jacques, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Network. The network's approach is centered around making a meaningful difference and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands, and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, visit www.HavasHealth.com

Media Contact: Ollie Dearn, Managing Partner, UK PR & Comms, ollie.dearn@havas.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734102/Havas_Lynx_UK_Havas_Lynx_UK_Appoints_Ayesha_Walawalkar_as_Chief.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734101/Havas_Lynx_UK_Havas_Lynx_UK_Appoints_Ayesha_Walawalkar_as_Chief.jpg