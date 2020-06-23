Havas Lynx Group Elevates Jon Chapman and Paul Kinsella to CCOs

MANCHESTER, England, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Chapman and Paul Kinsella to bring fresh collective power to fast-growing healthcare communications agency.

Havas Lynx Group announces today the promotion of Jon Chapman and Paul Kinsella from Executive Creative Directors (ECD) to Chief Creative Officers (CCO) for Havas Lynx Group.

Chapman and Kinsella, both previously ECDs, have been integral to the growth of Lynx, harnessing talent and developing a creative environment that continues to expand. Their promotions and joint CCO responsibilities will continue to drive the Group's creative vision and strategy, which has seen the agency collect over 200 awards in recent years, including Cannes Lions Healthcare Agency of the Year (AOY).

With over 16 years' experience in both consumer and health advertising, Chapman has worked across groundbreaking campaigns, including disease awareness, patient activation, brand launches, and social initiatives. In recent years, he has also been jointly responsible for the growth of an innovation hub within the Group, overseen multiple creative teams, is responsible for multiple award wins including Cannes Lions, Clios and LIAs, and judged on various international jury panels.

Kinsella joined Havas Lynx Group five years ago as the Creative Director of Havas Lynx London, to further embed consumer thinking into the health category. He was promoted to ECD 18 months ago and became part of the Havas Global Creative Council where he has helped to drive creative initiatives at the company's most senior level. Before joining the world of health and wellness, he had been successfully working at well-renowned consumer agencies, spending 10 years at Cheetham Bell JWT and three years at BJL. Kinsella boasts an array of award wins and was pivotal to the agency's AOY success at Cannes Lions back in 2018.

As Havas Lynx Group's CCOs, Chapman and Kinsella will take joint responsibility to continue driving forward the agency's creative vision, bringing a fresh perspective to the current offering, forging a powerful platform to drive creative to match the Group's ambitions, and to meet the ever-changing demands of the world we live in.

Chapman states, "Working at Havas for the past ten years has allowed me to create work that has actually made a difference and helped people in their daily lives. This is a wonderful feeling and an ambition we all share at Lynx. Now alongside Paul, we can continue this on a bigger, better scale as we develop the creative vision to help drive the agency further, which is an exciting place to be."

Kinsella adds, "I'm humbled by this great opportunity. It's an exciting time to be a creative in health and wellness with the importance of our category being higher than ever. With the help of the dedicated and talented bunch at Lynx, I'm looking forward to seeing the difference we can continue to make."

Elizabeth Egan, President of Havas Lynx Group says of the moves, "I am so proud of Jon and Paul. Having worked with them closely for two years now, it is without question that they are ready for their next steps to fulfil our bold ambitions. They inspire us every day with their creative drive and ideas that measurably change patient outcomes for the better. These promotions coincide with our recent Havas Health & You hiring of Icaro Doria as Global CCO. Together, I believe the power of our co-CCOs combined with the larger creative vision of our network will be quite remarkable for the future of health and wellness."

Havas Lynx Group has grown from a small creative agency formed in the Northern Quarter of Manchester into a global healthcare communications agency, offering campaign development, brand strategy, capability building, and education services to the pharmaceutical industry.

Informed by experience and driven by innovation, the people of Havas Lynx Group are agents of the next era in health. Dedicated to helping clients connect consumers, professionals, and brands with information services, and influences to drive new relationships and better outcomes. Formerly Creative Lynx, Havas Lynx Group is a member of the Havas Health & You global network. For more information, go to www.havaslynx.com

