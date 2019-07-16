Havas Health & You Launches Havas ECS, First Major Network Strategic Communications Advisory And Training Company Focused On Increasing Scientific Understanding Of Cannabinoids

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global multi-billion dollar cannabinoid and cannabis markets have officially exploded. The expanding cannabinoid market has reached a significant critical mass and continues to grow - 64 million Americans have tried cannabidiol or CBD, made from legal hemp, 386 investigational cannabinoid studies are registered with FDA, and two-thirds of US states, and 22 countries, have legalized marijuana for medical purposes. The rate of innovation, growth, and societal change in the category is unprecedented.

What hasn't exploded at the same rate is a clear understanding of the scientific basis supporting the use of cannabinoid and cannabis products. There are still massive gaps in the scientific understanding across the medical, public health, wellness, regulatory, patient advocacy and brand communities. In fact, only 13% of medical schools offer any instructional material on the human endocannabinoid system (ECS), an essential biological system only discovered in the mid-1990s that regulates many aspects of human health and well-being.

The surge in cannabis self-care, and overall lack of training on the endocannabinoid system, can lead to missed opportunities, communication misunderstandings and mistrust. These potential challenges exist in virtually every category of business, with immense pressure on healthcare providers, health and wellness leaders, insurers and the broader business community to get an understanding of this topic, and do so quickly.

To fill this massive knowledge gap, Havas Health & You is introducing Havas ECS, a specialized strategic communications advisory and education company focused on the importance and value of foundational scientific knowledge on the endocannabinoid system, to better guide and better inform decisions as related to the ECS. The new unit will serve the use-specific needs of pharmaceutical, health, wellness and brand communities, powered by deep subject matter expertise, and a network of medical advisors skilled in the application of cannabinoid medicine.

Leading the new multi-office venture is Rob Dhoble, a proven healthcare communications executive, with a successful career spanning medical advertising, brand management, pharmaceutical marketing, and more recently, as an entrepreneur supporting the digital health needs of industry. Rob states, "Cannabinoid and cannabis use, for wellness, self-care, and healthcare, has reached new levels of relevance, and will continue to grow as new products, including foods, beverages, prescription medicines, and non-prescription remedies are introduced. A new cannabinoid reality has arrived, now with a major network validating the space, helping clients seize marketplace opportunities, assess customer insights, and even plan for potential threats. Havas ECS addresses the urgent need for a communications advisory and training company that integrates foundational endocannabinoid science with the relevant real-world learnings of scientists and medical practitioners." Rob and his team will serve to advance the understanding of cannabinoid health and wellness, with science-based education and communication programs that frame and elevate the cannabinoid conversation, and increase the understanding of cannabinoid treatments and ECS-related medical conditions. The company will be active immediately, and plans to host their first educational conference this fall.

Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Health & You added "With the lightning fast expansion of cannabis and cannabinoid brands, our network, and industry, will benefit deeply from a central source for science-based understanding. As the world's largest health and wellness network, it's incumbent on us to stay ahead of the curve, keeping our clients, partners and the broader brand community in an advantageous position through continuous evolution and adaptation."

