HAVAS HEALTH & YOU APPOINTS LAURA MIZRAHI CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER OF FLAGSHIP AGENCY H4B CHELSEA

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As modern health brands evolve to meet the need for increasingly integrated experiences between health companies, providers, and patients, Havas Health & You today announced that it has appointed innovative creative leader Laura Mizrahi as Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of H4B Chelsea, one of Havas Health & You's flagship health and wellness agencies. Laura joined H4B Chelsea September 6th, and will work closely with H4B Chelsea President Violet Aldaia and Havas Health & You Global CCO Eric Weisberg to foster agency growth and brand success through data-driven, connected experiences that meet the ever-changing standards and demands of the health and wellness landscape.

Laura brings over 20 years of experience delivering award-winning consumer and health creative to this role, solidifying blockbuster status for such iconic brands as Cialis, Trulicity and Skyrizi. Her experience runs across a wide range of categories, including women's health, diabetes, rare disease, oncology, and immunology. Mizrahi joins Havas Health & You from FCB Health NY, where she contributed to substantial organic and new business growth for the agency. Laura will report to Eric Weisberg in her new role, while partnering with Violet to chart H4B Chelsea's dynamic path forward.

"Joining H4B Chelsea is a dream come true. It's clearly an environment that, like me, strives to push the limits of health communications through the alchemy of technology, data, and humanity," said Laura Mizrahi. "Today, there are so many touchpoints to reach our audiences with authenticity and purpose, and that fuels me to pursue meaningful, mind-opening ideas that strike a deep chord. My inclusive, supportive, and deeply human approach to leadership fits seamlessly with the culture that already exists here. I can't wait to partner with Violet to foster the growth of the agency and its people."

"Laura immediately stood out from the many people I met because she embodied everything I hoped for, creatively and culturally, in the next chapter of 'Chelsea's' history. Her pedigree of integrated, modern, and award-winning work speaks for itself, but equally impressive is her inclusive leadership style that elevates the people around her," said Eric Weisberg. "Laura joins a growing list of creative industry heavyweights who recently joined Havas Health & You, and I'm excited to see how they partner with our 6,000+ global colleagues to take our creativity and innovation to the next level."

H4B Chelsea has been launching blockbuster brands for nearly two decades, working with a wide range of premier clients across pharma, biotech, over the counter, and health technology. Most recently, H4B Chelsea won several new brands from ViiV alongside Havas Health & You in the largest industry pitch of the year. Bringing Mizrahi on board continues the momentum that H4B Chelsea has seen since Aldaia joined from Omnicom in late 2020 overseeing new business wins and organic growth alongside expanded offerings in customer experience design, digital opinion leader development, and a dedicated nursing practice.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Laura on the next phase of growth at H4B Chelsea," said Violet Aldaia. "Her dedication to craft, creative excellence, and her leadership style combined with our commitment to the future of health and wellness marketing makes H4B Chelsea a valuable partner to our clients, as well as a very exciting place to work."

About H4B Chelsea

H4B Chelsea is the premier health and wellness communications agency designed to fearlessly pursue a vision for your brand. We serve our clients with a unique, unified model to create future-forward healthcare experiences for healthcare practitioners and their patients, today.

To learn more, visit www.h4bchelsea.com

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and wellness communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com.

