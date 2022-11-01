HAVAS HEALTH & YOU APPOINTS PAUL KINSELLA CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICER OF HH&Y EUROPE

Leadership Addition Helps Drive Creative Transformation Across the Region and Elevates Role of Creativity In Health

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The European health market is expected to grow more than 15 percent by 2025, and Havas Health & You's European business has expanded to match – doubling in size since 2017 alone. To support this rapid growth and strengthen the region's leadership bench, the network today announced that that it is elevating Havas Lynx's Paul Kinsella to Chief Creative Officer of Havas Health & You Europe. Paul assumed the role on October 31st, and will work closely with CEO of Havas Health & You Europe Elizabeth Egan and Global CCO Eric Weisberg to develop modern, innovative creative solutions for clients and teams across the entire region.

Paul first joined Havas Group in 2015 as a Creative Director and rapidly rose through the ranks. In 2019, he became Executive Creative Director at Havas Lynx Group – where he helped the agency win the Cannes Lions for Healthcare Agency of the Year – and was quickly appointed Chief Creative Officer for Havas Lynx. Paul's legacy of success can be felt throughout the business – Havas Lynx was crowned European Creative Pharma Agency of the Year at the London International Awards in 2021 thanks to Paul, his co-CCO, and the Lynx team.

"Health is the biggest growth opportunity for creatives right now, because health and wellness brands have never had greater opportunities to use creativity to break stigmas, connect communities, and drive solutions for consumers. I'm inspired by the prospect of working with the teams in Europe, to work alongside Elizabeth Egan again and to continue to support and learn from Eric Weisberg," said Paul. "So many exciting developments are already in motion – the promotion of Christoph Dananik as CCO across Germany, for instance – and collectively I believe we can achieve every ambition we set our mind to, improve people's lives across the region, and use creativity as a cure."

This move marks the latest in a series of moves Havas Health & You has made to establish itself as a powerhouse in the European market. Earlier this summer, for instance, the network appointed dedicated leader Elizabeth Egan as the region's new CEO to continue driving success in the region. This strengthened European leadership team will work closely with Global CEO of Havas Health & You and Havas Creative Group, Donna Murphy, as well as Eric Weisberg, to realize their collective vision for this important market.

"I could not be happier to be bringing Paul into the European leadership team– he brings the right mix of authentic empathy, data expertise, and craft excellence to drive success across the region," said Elizabeth. "With our clear growth and acquisition plans in Europe and already having multiple strong teams in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, it's the perfect time for the European team to have an over-arching CCO to work in strong partnership with Eric Weisberg CCO HH&Y and drive the next generation for creative success across our business."

