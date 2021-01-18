HÄUSER AWARD 2022: Germany's premium architecture magazine is looking for the best conversions, extensions, modernizations, and adaptive reuse projects

HAMBURG, Germany, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Make More of It" is the motto of the HÄUSER AWARD 2022, which sees the premium magazine for modern architecture and design address a major contemporary concern. Preserving and renovating existing buildings while adapting them to today's standards in comfort, spatial organization, and energy efficiency doesn't just make economic and environmental sense. It also uses fewer resources and is more sustainable than building from scratch, especially as existing buildings tend to be located in well-developed areas with intact infrastructure.

"Buildings with a history have charm," explains Anne Zuber, editor in chief of HÄUSER. "Unremarkable houses and even buildings that may seem unattractive at first often have astonishing potential and qualities worth revealing and enhancing. With our current motto, we want to show that aging structures can be transformed into modern, attractive pieces of architecture."

The magazine is looking for the best solutions for conversions, extensions, second-story additions, loft conversions, adaptive reuse projects, and modernizations. From careful renovations to bold interventions, the competition will celebrate excellent designs that demonstrate how intelligent planning and creativity can enhance the quality of existing buildings.

This is the nineteenth time that HÄUSER AWARD, an internationally renowned architecture competition, has been held. The annual architecture prize will be awarded by the HÄUSER editorial team in cooperation with the Bund Deutscher Architektinnen und Architekten (Association of German Architects, BDA), the Verband Privater Bauherren e.V. (Association of Private Builders, VPB), JUNG, and Parkett Dietrich. A prize of €15,000 will be awarded. In addition, the VPB will award the building contractor behind each prize-winning building €1,000, except where the building contractor is also the architect. In 2022, HÄUSER will again team with Parkett Dietrich to present an interiors prize of €2,000 for exceptional quality in interior design.

The closing date for submissions is Monday, May 10, 2021. Submissions need to be postmarked by this date. The judges' decisions are final. HÄUSER plans to name the prizewinners in March 2022. The winners will also be officially announced and honored in an awards ceremony. In addition, the best projects will be featured in an accompanying book. Each winning project will also be presented in a short film produced in cooperation with the news channel n-tv.

Details on the competition terms and conditions as well as application forms can be found online at www.haeuser-award.de.

The winners of the HÄUSER AWARD 2021 will be presented in HÄUSER edition 02/2021, which will be published on March 15, 2021.

You can download images for your coverage HERE

About HÄUSER

HÄUSER is the premium magazine for international architecture and design. With its impeccable sense for changing times, developments, and trends, it has been highly respected in the architecture and design scene for more than 40 years. It focuses on top-quality single-family homes, conversions, and renovations. HÄUSER provides its readers with opulent pictures of both interiors and exteriors while offering detailed information on materials, construction methods, and plans. Every year, the renowned HÄUSER Award celebrates innovative, forward-looking architecture. For more information, visit haeuser.de and haeuser-award.de

Press Contact

Andrea Kramer

HÄUSER PR / Communication

Telephone: +49 (0) 40 / 37 03 - 38 47

Email: kramer.andrea@guj.de

SOURCE Gruner+Jahr, HÄUSER