HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA LAUNCHES IN EUROPE EXCLUSIVELY WITH SEPHORA, ACROSS 12 EU COUNTRIES

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA, a science-driven, clean artistry brand propelled by HausTech Powered™ innovation, is expanding exclusively with Sephora across Europe - 12 new countries - following last year's successful UK launch. As of March 26, 2024, the brand will be in 15 countries around the world.

HAUS LABS' innovative, best-selling, award-winning, viral beauty products will arrive in stores and online on March 26, 2024, across France (sephora.fr), Italy (sephora.it), Spain (sephora.es), Portugal (sephora.pt), Sweden (sephora.se), Denmark (sephora.dk) and Germany (sephora.de.). And, online only in Switzerland (manor.ch), Greece (sephora.gr), Romania (sephora.ro), Poland (sephora.pl) and Czech Republic (sephora.cz). See local countries for store locations.

Pushing boundaries in beauty through innovation, the brand's DNA pillars of art, science, and kindness, HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA brings its science-forward products to the EU featuring futuristic, patent-pending proprietary ingredients including Fermented Arnica, 860% more potent than traditional arnica that visibly reduces redness, inflammation, and environmental stress on skin.

Additional HausTech Powered™ innovations include skin-optimizing ingredients BioFerment 7 Formula, IntelliZen 7 Formula, and Vegan Collagen. The full assortment - 125 products with innovative cutting-edge skincare technologies across nine key categories in color and complexion – will be available, including:

Triclone Skin Tech Foundation : A best-selling, award-winning, groundbreaking, next generation foundation HausTech Powered™ with 20+ skincare ingredients including Fermented Arnica, available in 51 shades and 6 shade families.

: A best-selling, award-winning, groundbreaking, next generation foundation HausTech Powered™ with 20+ skincare ingredients including Fermented Arnica, available in 51 shades and 6 shade families. Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating and Depuffing Concealer : A clean, lightweight, concealer that visibly blurs, brightens, conceals and depuffs (after 2 weeks of continuous use), available in 31 shades.

: A clean, lightweight, concealer that visibly blurs, brightens, conceals and depuffs (after 2 weeks of continuous use), available in 31 shades. Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter : An innovative highlighting gel-powder that melts onto skin imparting a pure, radiant glow. HausTech Powered™ with Fermented Arnica + Silver Vine Extract.

: An innovative highlighting gel-powder that melts onto skin imparting a pure, radiant glow. HausTech Powered™ with Fermented Arnica + Silver Vine Extract. PhD Hybrid Nourishing Lip Oil and newly launched PhD Hybrid Plumping Lip Glaze : A skincare-infused glaze that hydrates lips with burn-free plumping after 2 weeks of continuous use. The restoring, non-sticky 4-in-1 fuses a lip oil, balm, plumper, and gloss. HausTech Powered™ with Polyplumper Peptide Complex + Vegan Collagen.

: A skincare-infused glaze that hydrates lips with burn-free plumping after 2 weeks of continuous use. The restoring, non-sticky 4-in-1 fuses a lip oil, balm, plumper, and gloss. HausTech Powered™ with Polyplumper Peptide Complex + Vegan Collagen. Color Fuse Blush Powder: Newly launched and infused with 11%+ skincare actives to ensure not only vibrant pigmentation but also skincare benefits. HausTech Powered™ with Fermented Arnica and Hydraberry designed to both enhance and nourish the skin.

Brand founder Lady Gaga and global content creator NikkieTutorials will join forces with Sephora Europe for launch, for a digital-first Sephora LIVE that will stream across all 12 Sephora Europe e-commerce platforms and related Sephora country-specific socials. Together, they will talk about the HAUS LABS brand, what it means to be supercharged by science, powered by innovation, and created with kindness. TUNE IN - Tuesday March 26th, at 6:30 PM CET / 10:30 AM PDT. Additional tune-in information will be provided @sephora.fr Instagram and @hauslabs Instagram. The replay will be aired across Sephora EU channels, after the live. The LIVE follows the success of the Sephora Europe App previews - where customers across 12 countries purchased HAUS LABS early, for an unprecedented four-day early access, online shopping experience.

Ben Jones, CEO of HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA : "Europe is a critical milestone for HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA. We are honored to be exclusive with the global retail powerhouse, SEPHORA. With the launch of Sephora App previews across Europe, we begin the march toward taking our brand to the world on March 26th. We will enable new consumers to see, touch and feel our products at SEPHORA, showing them that HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA is a leader at the forefront of Art, Science, Beauty and Technology."

Kelly Coller, CMO of HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA : "It is with great pride that our two mission-based brands - HAUS LABS and SEPHORA - committed to belonging, inclusivity, kindness - are coming together once again to disrupt the beauty market with innovation, artistry (including artistry in formulations) digital firsts and world-class marketing. We are pioneering a new beauty movement beyond serving looks. Together with SEPHORA, we are serving self-love."

Sylvie Moreau, President of Sephora Europe and the Middle East shared, "After the successful launch in Sephora UK, we are very excited to launch HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA in our European market! At SEPHORA, we are constantly looking for innovative brands to bring to our customers. We are confident they will be thrilled to discover the creative and inspiring world of HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA and thrilled to experience the brand's game-changing formulas."