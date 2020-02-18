Hat-Trick for FICO as Three Finalists Named for Women in Credit Awards

The Women in Credit Awards are the only awards programme for women within the UK's credit industry. They champion the work of a range of incredible women across the entire credit and financial services industry. This is the third year the awards have run. The full shortlist is available here: https://www.creditstrategy.co.uk/women-in-credit-awards/women-in-credit-awards/women-in-credit-shortlist-2020

"We are proud to have the outstanding work of our leaders recognised by the Women in Credit Awards," said Steve Hadaway, vice president and general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at FICO. "These three women are not only moving our business forward, they are bringing a whole new approach to analytically powered decisions to business across the region."

Rising Star of the Year, Data, Risk & Analytics — Anat Hoida

This award recognises a woman who has worked for less than five years in the industry, but who has made a significant impact in her organisation. Anat Hoida has helped telecommunications operators throughout the region to increase their use of AI and advanced analytics to build profitable credit services, while managing risk and meeting strict government regulations.

Team Leader of the Year, Data, Risk & Analytics — Louise Lunn

This award recognises women who have led a change in their company that has significantly bettered how the business previously operated. Louise Lunn re-organised and empowered the EMEA Analytics team, giving it a new focus and creating a proactive can-do team mentality. This transformation was aligned to customers' needs and their future requirements, building customer loyalty and improving organic spend and growth. As a direct result of her management, the team exceeded all KPIs – bookings, revenue and margin — while bringing new analytic technologies into practice at businesses throughout the region.

Transformation of the Year — Nicola Pickering

This award category looks for a woman who has led a change that has significantly bettered how the business previously operated. Nicola Pickering, who leads EMEA's Customer Success team, successfully implemented a global imperative to "Delight Our Customers". Nicola formed a team of 20 colleagues, who represent the voice of the customer. As a result, FICO has enjoyed unprecedented improvement in customer advocacy, engagement, organic growth and attendance at key FICO events in the region.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090740/Anat_Hoida.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090741/Louise_Lunn.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090742/Nicola_Pickering.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/153740/fico_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.fico.com



SOURCE Fair Isaac Corporation