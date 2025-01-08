HashKey Receives VASP Registration Approval from the Central Bank of Ireland

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Group ("HashKey"), a leading end-to-end digital asset financial services group in Asia, today announced that HashKey Europe Limited ("HEL") a member of the HashKey Group has obtained Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registration approval from the Central Bank of Ireland. This is HashKey Group's first VASP license fully compliant with the EU's Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD5), underscoring its commitment to building a global Web3 ecosystem within a highly compliant regulatory framework.

The VASP registration allows HashKey Europe Limited to provide a wide range of regulated services, including:

Exchange between virtual assets and fiat currencies

Exchange between one or more forms of virtual assets

Transfer of virtual assets, that is to say, conduct a transaction on behalf of another person that moves a virtual asset from one virtual asset addressor account to another

Custodian wallet services

Ben El-Baz, Managing Director at HashKey Global, said: "Securing VASP registration from the Central Bank of Ireland represents a significant milestone in HashKey's global exchange business expansion. It underscores our steadfast commitment to compliance, security, and building trust. We are excited to establish a new presence in the EU, bringing us one step closer to aligning with MiCA regulations and advancing our mission to drive responsible innovation in the digital asset space."

Prior to securing VASP approval in Ireland, HashKey Group had obtained licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Bermuda, positioning itself as a trusted global leader in the virtual asset industry. HashKey Europe Limited is registered and supervised by the Central Bank of Ireland for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism purposes only.

HashKey Group remains dedicated to supporting the sustainable growth of the virtual economy by ensuring compliance with international regulations, delivering value-added services, and fostering trust within the ecosystem.

About HashKey Group

HashKey Group is a leading digital asset financial services group in Asia with global operations in regions such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and Bermuda. Since 2018, HashKey Group has built a global Web3 ecosystem within a high-compliance regulatory framework, including HashKey Exchange, a licensed virtual asset exchange regulated by the Hong Kong SFC; HashKey Global, the global flagship digital asset exchange; HashKey Capital, a global asset manager investing exclusively in blockchain technology and digital assets; HashKey OTC, the compliant over-the-counter (OTC) trading arm of HashKey Group, HashKey Cloud, a leading provider of global Web3 infrastructure; and HashKey Tokenisation, a tokenisation services provider.

HashKey Group also possesses a rich on-chain ecosystem, having developed the Ethereum Layer 2, HashKey Chain, and has listed the HashKey platform token HSK. HashKey Group is committed to driving the mass application of blockchain technology, aiming to provide trustworthy and accessible digital asset services to one billion global users.