HashKey Cloud Partners with EAG to Support the Ethereum Application Ecosystem through ETH Staking

HONG KONG, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Cloud, the digital asset infrastructure service platform under HashKey Group, announced a partnership with the Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG) during the Hong Kong Web3 Festival. The collaboration introduces an ETH Staking support solution for the EAG community.

The initiative aims to provide EAG community members and the broader community of Ethereum builders with transparent and verifiable staking infrastructure. While ensuring users maintain full autonomous control over their assets, the solution uses a specific contribution program to direct a portion of staking rewards toward supporting the growth of EAG and the native Ethereum application ecosystem.

This partnership represents an extension of HashKey's long-term commitment to the Ethereum ecosystem and provides a new pathway for supporting the development of the application layer.

Reinvesting ETH Staking Rewards into the Ecosystem to Build Long-term Support Mechanisms

EAG is a global non-profit collaborative organization dedicated to driving innovation, adoption, and real-world impact for Ethereum-native applications. By connecting developers, institutions, and various participants, EAG explores and builds open, transparent, and sustainable collaboration mechanisms for the application layer.

The concept of EAG originated from three years of continuous practice by ShanHaiWoo centered around AI, the Ethereum ecosystem, and public goods. The core mission is to establish a sustainable support mechanism for the growth and real-world implementation of native applications. This partnership leverages ETH Staking infrastructure to allow participants to support network operations while simultaneously contributing to ecosystem building.

Launching the EAG Contribution Pool to Meet Staking Needs

According to the cooperation plan, HashKey Cloud will provide the underlying technical architecture and a dedicated frontend interface for the EAG Contribution Pool (DAPP). This DAPP will serve as the interaction interface embedded within the EAG official website or other partner wallets and platforms, making it easy for users to participate directly in ETH Staking.

Node Model: Supports the 0x02 withdrawal credential node model.

Supports the 0x02 withdrawal credential node model. Capacity: Minimum 32 ETH per node, supporting up to 2048 ETH.

Minimum 32 ETH per node, supporting up to 2048 ETH. Asset Control: Users maintain constant control over their assets. HashKey Cloud does not touch, control, or withhold user funds. It only provides node operation and technical support.

Users maintain constant control over their assets. HashKey Cloud does not touch, control, or withhold user funds. It only provides node operation and technical support. Reward Mechanism: When a node has not reached the 2048 ETH limit, rewards are not withdrawn. Once it exceeds 2048 ETH, rewards flow into the user's exclusive Withdrawal Vault. Users can manually claim rewards or use the Claim & Contribute mechanism to automatically distribute rewards based on preset parameters.

Connecting Infrastructure to the Application Ecosystem

This partnership aims to bridge infrastructure capabilities with community needs. It provides professional, verifiable ETH Staking services while shifting ecosystem support from one-time donations or short-term grants toward more sustainable, ongoing contribution mechanisms.

Moving forward, both sides will continue to collaborate on Ethereum application layer construction, encouraging more developers, communities, and institutions to participate in the long-term development of native applications.

About HashKey Cloud

HashKey Cloud is an institutional-grade staking infrastructure under HashKey (3887.HK). It focuses on providing secure, auditable multi-chain staking services for global institutions, asset managers, and professional investors. Its services include ETF/DAT Staking, Prime Staking, VIP Staking, API Staking, and Prime Yield, helping clients efficiently manage on-chain assets and returns.

About Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG)

The Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG) is a global non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating Ethereum-native applications with real-world impact. EAG connects developers and institutions to build transparent collaboration mechanisms. Through application acceleration, open co-creation, ecosystem partnerships, sustainable funding, and global events, EAG connects builders, institutions, and ecosystem stakeholders to foster the sustainable growth and broader reach of the Ethereum applications ecosystem.