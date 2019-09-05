HarvestFresh by Beko Mimics Sunlight in Order to Preserve Vitamins for Longer* and Keep Fruits and Vegetables as Fresh as the Day They Were Picked

The innovative technology, developed for Beko fridges uses not one, but three effective colours (green, blue and red), which mimic the 24-hour sun cycle and natural sunlight. This combination will simulate the day light cycle – including times of darkness – to recreate a natural living environment for fruits and vegetables long after they have been harvested and purchased. Studies have shown that this technology has helped preserve vitamin A and vitamin C levels much longer.

By utilizing the power of varying light combination, fruits and vegetables are exposed to a natural way of preserving the vitamin, encouraging a healthier diet.

"At Beko, we believe passionately in creating new products and technologies that meet the wellbeing needs of today's consumer. We know that they do not always find it easy to eat healthily and are committed to doing all we can to make their lives easier and healthier," commented Zeynep Yalim Uzun, Chief Marketing Officer at Beko.

This development within the whitegoods market is just one step towards achieving Beko's mission of empowering the new generations to live healthier and providing accessible wellbeing for all their consumers. Another step they most recently took was the 'Eat Like a Pro' campaign in partnership with FC Barcelona and UNICEF, which set out to help prevent childhood obesity worldwide by inspiring children to make healthier food choices like their football heroes.

HarvestFresh will be available across selected lines from 2020. For more information visit www.beko.com.

*Intertek performed 7-day laboratory testing on Vitamin C and Vitamin A measurements in direct light exposed Tomato and Green Pepper.

Notes to Editors

About Beko:

Beko is the international home appliance brand of Arçelik operating in more than 140 countries. It offers product lines that include major appliances, air conditioners and small appliances. Beko is the leading freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and no. 1 large home appliances brand in the UK. The brand is Global Premium Partner of FC Barcelona, naming partner of Fenerbahçe Men's Basketball Team and Official Supplier of European League of Legends Championship (LEC).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967439/HarvestFresh_by_Beko.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/967438/HarvestFresh_by_Beko.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888537/Beko_Logo.jpg

