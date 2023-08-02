Harris Poll survey by Insight finds European organisations racing to adopt generative AI

Three out of four European organisations are already in the process of adopting generative AI within their business

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new generative AI survey conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of Insight Enterprises, (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, results show that 72% of European organisations are in the process of or have already established policies around generative AI within their business.

The survey, which polled professionals at director level or above at companies with 1,000+ employees, explores the current and future decisions organisations of this size across Europe are looking to make around generative AI technologies.

Key findings from the survey show that:

72% of European organisations are either in the process of developing policies/strategies around generative AI or have already established or implemented generative AI policies/strategies.

- Only 6% of business leaders surveyed have no plans or intentions to adopt the technology in the coming years

Over half of respondents named improved employee productivity (52%) as the main reason to adopt generative AI within the next three years

- Enhanced customer service (44%), and automation of workflows across the organisation (39%) were second and third as key generative AI adoption motivators

49% list safety and security as their main concern around generative AI implementation, followed by quality and control (43%), and legal and regulatory compliance (37%)

92% of European business leaders believe AI will impact a wide range of roles

- Data analyst/data scientist (28%) tops the list of these roles.

Adrian Gregory, Insight EMEA President, comments: "This data clearly indicates AI's growing importance to organisations when it comes to digital transformation. As a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator, we support organisations accelerate their digital transformation journey by maximising the value of technology. Through our comprehensive portfolio of solutions, deep partner relationships and extensive expertise, which includes AI, we are well placed in guiding business through this new technologic landscape, helping organisations reap the benefits AI has to offer. From boosting productivity to enhancing customer service to improving automation workflows; understanding how to best utilise generative AI will become essential to an organisation's future success."

