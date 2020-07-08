HarperCollins Publishers Joins Forces with Glose to provide eBook access to readers

Nicolas Princen, founder and CEO at GLOSE says; "Our mission is to make reading more engaging by bringing the best of digital innovation and features to a renewed reading experience. A big component of that is making it easier for readers to share their opinions, impressions, and also notes about the books they read". Glose is built like a social network and allows the creation of groups of readers who can read together and share comments through the margins of the text. "Glose works like an online ebook club, so beyond our ability to power large scale ebook redemption scenarios for publishers, institutions, or companies, we provide a chance for readers to regroup and discuss as a community. There is tremendous opportunity for them to share their inspiration, and learn together as well".