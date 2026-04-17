Hardware Security Modules Market Outlook 2026-2031: 10.02% CAGR Growth Driven by Increasing Cybersecurity Investments and Secure Key Management Needs, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence latest report, the hardware security modules market was valued at USD 1.98 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 2.18 billion in 2026 to USD 3.51 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.02% during the forecast period (2026–2031). The hardware security modules market growth is driven by increasing cybersecurity investments and rising demand for secure key management solutions, in line with evolving digital security requirements. The market expansion is further supported by the growing adoption of cloud computing, increasing demand for data protection and encryption solutions, and tightening regulatory compliance requirements for digital infrastructure. Expanding deployment of encryption key management systems across banking, government, and enterprise IT environments continues to strengthen the market's global outlook.

Key Trends in the Hardware Security Modules Market

Cloud-Native Key Management Gains Traction Across Hyperscalers

Major cloud providers are increasingly integrating certified hardware security into shared environments, enabling enterprises to retain control over encryption keys while meeting regional compliance requirements. This shift is supported by high-performance HSM solutions capable of handling large-scale cryptographic workloads. At the same time, country-specific data protection regulations are encouraging localized deployments, particularly across Asia-Pacific. Financial institutions adopting managed HSM services are accelerating digital transformation while maintaining secure cryptographic operations, further driving growth in the hardware security modules market.

Instant Payments Accelerate Demand for Payment HSMs

The rapid expansion of real-time payment systems is increasing demand for secure, high-speed transaction processing infrastructure. Instant settlement frameworks across the United States and Europe are requiring near real-time transaction validation, strengthening the need for high-performance hardware security modules. Additionally, regulatory mandates around strong customer authentication are reinforcing the adoption of certified security devices within payment ecosystems. In response, vendors are introducing flexible, cloud-based HSM solutions to manage peak transaction volumes efficiently, further supporting adoption across the hardware security modules market.

Hardware Security Modules Market Segmentation

By Deployment Type: On-Premise Cloud HSM Hybrid HSM

By Type: General Purpose HSM Payment HSM Cloud/Hosted HSM (HSM-as-a-Service) USB/Portable HSM PCIe-based HSM Network-attached HSM

By Application: Payment Processing Key Management and KMS SSL/TLS and Code-Signing PKI and Certificate Authorities Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Custody Database and Document Encryption IoT/Edge Device Identity Post-Quantum Cryptography Acceleration

By End-User Vertical: BFSI Government and Defense Healthcare and Life Sciences Retail and E-commerce Telecommunications and IT Industrial and Manufacturing Energy and Utilities Cloud Service Providers Others

By Geography: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Turkey, Israel, Rest of Middle East, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Rest of Africa)



For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/hardware-security-modules-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Hardware Security Modules Market Share by Region

North America continues to be a leading region in the hardware security modules market, driven by strong regulatory adoption of advanced security standards and widespread use of secure payment infrastructure. Government-led modernization programs and zero-trust security initiatives are encouraging consistent upgrades in cryptographic hardware. The region also benefits from a mature fintech ecosystem, where banks and payment providers frequently deploy secure key management solutions and cloud-based HSM services to support fast-evolving digital transaction systems.

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest expansion in demand, supported by large-scale digital banking growth, hyperscaler infrastructure investments, and strict data localization requirements. Countries in the region are increasingly mandating domestic control of encryption keys, pushing enterprises toward region-specific secure hardware deployments. At the same time, rapid adoption of real-time payments and connected digital services is accelerating the need for flexible, cloud-enabled security solutions, further strengthening the hardware security modules market across emerging and developed APAC economies.

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Johnson Controls International PLC, Genetec Inc., Qognify Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Vidsys Inc. are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about companies active in physical security information management market:

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/physical-security-information-management-market/companies?utm_source=prnewswire

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