Hard Coating Sales to surpass US$ 750 Mn by 2021, steered by Extensive Applications in Food Processing Industry: Fact.MR

170 Pages Market Research Survey by Fact MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Insights into Hard Coatings Market Outlook and Highlights Key Factor Driving the Demand for Hard Coatings

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hard coatings market survey conducted by Fact.MR offers insights into factors impacting growth trajectory registered around the world. The report highlights key aspects driving the hard coatings demand outlook in terms of material and deposition technique. It also provides insights into strategies adopted by market players to increase hard coatings revenue sales in near future.

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per a study by Fact.MR, the global hard coatings market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 750 million by the end of 2021 in comparison to US$ 600 million registered between 2016 and 2020. Thanks to the extensive uptake across the food processing and healthcare industry, the market demand is expected to project growth at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Ongoing expansion food processing industry is fueling the demand for hard coatings. According to Fact.MR, hard coatings sales growth is primarily sustained by demand in the food processing sector. Rising demand for ready-to-eat food will continue creating opportunities for sales within the industry.

As a result of steady expansion of the food processing sector, the need for well-processed and hygienic food is multiplying. Since hard coatings prevent food spoilage from abiotic and biotic environmental factors, their demand is expected to soar.

Prospects for application in healthcare also are giving impetus to the hard coatings market. Hard coatings are especially used in the medical devices and equipment manufacturing domains. Coatings manufactured using physical vapor deposition (PVD) process and titanium nitride are widely sold in the healthcare sector.

Fact MR identifies the U.S. and China as highly lucrative markets for sales. Rising healthcare spending and demand for advanced facilities will continue supporting growth in both countries. The China market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 250 Mn, expanding at 10% CAGR by 2031.

"Manufactures are investigating the scope for application of hard coatings in the food processing industry. They are focusing on developing innovative products such as edible coating to preserve food quality and address the increasing demand for hygienic processed food products," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6404

Key Takeaways from Hard Coating Market Analysis

The market for hard coating in the U.S. is anticipated to surpass a valuation of US$ 200 million through 2021, owing to the high uptake across the medical devices and equipment sector.

through 2021, owing to the high uptake across the medical devices and equipment sector. China is likely to generate a market revenue of more than US$ 250 million , growing at a staggering CAGR of over 10% by 2031.

is likely to generate a market revenue of more than , growing at a staggering CAGR of over 10% by 2031. Canada is expected to emerge as a lucrative market, expanding at CAGRs of around 6% by 2031, favored by the increasing demand for processed food.

is expected to emerge as a lucrative market, expanding at CAGRs of around 6% by 2031, favored by the increasing demand for processed food. The hard coating market in Japan is estimated to exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

is estimated to exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The sales of oxide hard coating are projected to expand at the highest rate, growing at a CAGR of around 8% by 2031.

Key Drivers

Increasing demand for PVD from the medical devices and equipment sector is spurring the sales of hard coating.

Ongoing expansion in the food processing industry is fueling the demand for hard coating.

Rising awareness among consumers with regard to the benefits of hard coatings is expected to drive market growth.

Key Restraints

High capital-intensive nature of investment for hard coatings is hampering the growth of the market.

High cost of hard coating is a factor restraining the market growth.

Availability of substitutes is impeding the demand for hard coating.

Request Hard Coatings Market customization at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6404

Competitive Landscape

Leading player operating in the hard coating market are focusing on launching new products and engaging into strategic collaborations and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their lead and strengthen their global footprint. Some notable developments in the hard coatings industry analysis include:

In January 2021 , ASB Industries Inc. announced its collaboration with Hannecard, a European company, and stated that they will operating under the name Hannecard Roller Coatings Inc., henceforth.

, ASB Industries Inc. announced its collaboration with Hannecard, a European company, and stated that they will operating under the name Hannecard Roller Coatings Inc., henceforth. In June 2021 , AgroFresh Solutions Inc., a company based in America, announced a launch of its new edible plant-based coatings for fresh product under its VitaFresh Botanicals brand

Some of the prominent players operating in the hard coating market profiled by Fact.MR are:

ASB Industries Inc.

CemeCon AG

Dhake Industries Inc.

DIARC-Technology Oy

Duralar Technologies

Exxene Corp

Gencoa Ltd.

Hardcoatings Inc.

Ihi Hauzer Techno Coating B.V

Ihi Ionbond AG

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

Platit AG

SDC Technologies Inc.

Sulzer Ltd.

Ultra Optics

Zeiss Group

More Valuable Insights on Hard Coating Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global hard coating market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in hard coating market with detailed segmentation:

Deposition Technique

Hard Coatings Based on Physical Vapor Deposition



Hard Coatings Based on Chemical Vapor Deposition

Material

Boride Hard Coatings



Nitride Hard Coatings



Oxide Hard Coatings



Carbide Hard Coatings



Carbon-based Hard Coatings



Multi-Component Hard Coatings

Key Questions Covered in the Hard Coating Market Report

The report offers insight into hard coating demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for hard coating market between 2021 and 2031

Hard coating market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Hard coating market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact. MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain

Hydrophobic Coatings Market - The automobile and construction industries are expected to benefit from increased emphasis on infrastructure development, changing consumer habits, and growing living standards in emerging nations such as India. As a result, a perfect atmosphere for the sale of hydrophobic coatings exists, and the industry is likely to grow. The medical industry's demand for hydrophobic coatings is predicted to grow dramatically due to increased use in fabrication.

Automotive Electronics Conformal Coatings Market - Over time, automotive electronics has grown in importance. Due to the reduction in space between tracks, conformal coating is essential to protect vital components from hard operating conditions and to boost surface insulation resistance. Conformal coatings for automotive electronics have seen a continuous increase in sales. Increased investments in automotive electronics such as sensors and other equipment have resulted from rising vehicle ownership across all geographies, boosting growth.

Glass Flake Coatings Market - Insatiable demand for energy growing, governments around the world are implementing a variety of projects, including oil and natural gas pipelines. Glass flake coatings will have new growth opportunities in the approaching decade as a result of this. To avoid damage, these construction pipes require a lot of insulation from external shocks, which makes glass flake coatings a good option. During 2021-2031, manufacturers are finding fertile ground for the production of glass flake coatings.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to Chemical & Materials and retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR