Hard-Boiled Confectionery Market to Reach $21.3 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 3.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Economic growth, surge in the number of working couples, rise in disposable income, and rise in affordability drive the growth of the global hard-boiled confectionery market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hard-Boiled Confectionery Market by Type (Suckers and Lollipops, Jawbreakers, Candy Canes, Rock Candy, Drops and disks, Others), by Flavor (Cherry, Watermelon, Lemon, Strawberry, Orange, Butterscotch, Others), by Age Group (Children, Adult, Geriatric), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, the global hard-boiled confectionery industry generated $15.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $21.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16971

Prime determinants of growth

Economic growth, surge in the number of working couples, rise in disposable income, and rise in affordability drive the growth of the global hard-boiled confectionery market. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and rise in prevalence of type 1 diabetes among children restrict the market growth. Moreover, manufacturers are boosting their investments toward development of new flavors along with the adoption of innovative fillings to enhance the taste of the hard-boiled confectioneries, which is presenting new opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global hard-boiled confectionery market, owing to temporary closure of hard-boiled confectionery manufacturing firms during the lockdown.

Not only the production but also the sale of hard-boiled confectionery was hampered due to closure of specialty stores across the world, especially in the initial period of the pandemic.

However, growing penetration of low-calorie or sugar-free trends in the global food and beverage industry is expected to boost the demand for low-calorie hard-boiled confectioneries in the forthcoming years.

The suckers and lollipops segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the suckers and lollipops segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global hard-boiled confectionery market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. The huge popularity of lollipops and suckers among children all over the globe is the major reason behind the huge demand for suckers and lollipops.

The strawberry segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on flavor, the strawberry segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fifths of the global hard-boiled confectionery market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Strawberry is one of the most commercially important berry fruits produced and consumed due to its high nutritious content and delicious flavor. However, the butterscotch segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2031. Butterscotch is known for its various health benefits such as improved digestion, anti-inflammation, reduced anxiety, improved vision, and enhanced brain functioning. These benefits propel the demand for butterscotch-flavored candies in the market.

The children segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on age group, the children segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global hard-boiled confectionery market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The candy products have gained immense traction in the children owing to the new product innovations pertaining to the shapes and flavor of the hard-boiled candies. However, the adult segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. The growing demand for the snacks among the people is boosting the consumption of hard candies across the globe. According to the National Library of Medicine, around 97% of all Americans eat candy at least once per year.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16971

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global hard-boiled confectionery market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031. Product portfolio extensions and new brand launches from established players are significant factors that drive the hard-boiled confectionery market in the region. Key players in the region actively invest high amounts on advertising campaigns and marketing to enhance their brand recognition, thereby influencing the market growth even more.

Leading Market Players:

Mondelez International Inc.,

Nestlé S.A,

Parle products pvt. ltd,

Perfetti Van Melle,

The Hershey Company,

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.,

Valeo foods group,

Lotte Corporation,

Mars, Incorporated,

FERRERO INTERNATIONAL S.A

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://bit.ly/3kBBkAU

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Chocolate Confectionery Market Expected to Reach $118.6 Billion by 2031

Confectionery Market is Expected to Reach $270.5 Billion by 2027

Sugar Confectionery Market Expected to Reach $55,594 Million, Globally, by 2022

Crunchy Chocolate Market Expected to reach $27,860.0 million by 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/food-and-beverages

Follow Us on Blog: https://www.dailyreportsworld.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research