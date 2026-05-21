Harborstone Point Advisors Introduces Integrated Tax, Valuation, and CFO Advisory Model to Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harborstone Point Advisors announced the introduction of its integrated tax, valuation, and outsourced CFO advisory model to the Sanibel market, expanding access to comprehensive financial guidance for individuals, business owners, and privately held companies. The firm's approach combines core accounting and tax services with strategic financial advisory, offering clients a coordinated framework for managing financial complexity and making informed decisions.

The announcement reflects Harborstone Point Advisors' continued investment in Sanibel and its commitment to delivering services that extend beyond traditional compliance. By aligning tax planning, financial reporting, valuation, and advisory services, the firm aims to provide clients with greater clarity, improved decision-making capabilities, and long-term financial stability.

A Unified Approach to Financial Advisory

Harborstone Point Advisors has structured its service model around integration rather than separation. Many businesses rely on multiple advisors for tax, accounting, and strategic guidance, which can lead to fragmented insights and inconsistent planning. Harborstone addresses this challenge by bringing these functions together within a single advisory platform.

The integrated model allows clients to understand how financial decisions in one area affect outcomes in another. Tax strategies can be evaluated alongside operational performance, valuation considerations can inform growth planning, and capital decisions can be assessed with a full understanding of risk and return. This unified perspective supports more deliberate and effective decision-making.

Expanding Advisory Capabilities in Sanibel

Sanibel's business environment is characterized by closely held companies, entrepreneurial ventures, and individuals with complex financial needs. Harborstone Point Advisors recognizes that these clients often require more than periodic tax services. They need ongoing advisory support that evolves with their businesses and personal financial goals.

By introducing its integrated model to Sanibel, Harborstone is expanding access to services that are typically associated with larger markets. The firm is focused on maintaining a local presence while delivering advanced financial advisory capabilities that help clients navigate growth, manage risk, and plan for the future.

Leadership Driving the Advisory Model

The firm's advisory approach is led by Managing Member Morgan Dzwonkowski, who brings experience in private company financial analysis, valuation, capital advisory, and outsourced CFO services. His background informs the firm's emphasis on disciplined analysis and practical implementation.

Morgan works closely with business owners and management teams to improve financial visibility and operational performance. His work includes developing budgeting and forecasting processes, enhancing financial reporting systems, and guiding capital allocation decisions. This hands-on involvement allows clients to connect financial data with real business outcomes.

As an Accredited in Business Valuation professional, Morgan applies rigorous analytical frameworks to privately held companies. His valuation expertise supports transaction planning, financing discussions, and long-term strategic decisions.

Tax Planning Integrated With Strategy

Tax services remain a core component of Harborstone Point Advisors' offering, but they are delivered as part of a broader advisory relationship. The firm provides tax planning and compliance services to individuals, operating businesses, and private investment entities, with a focus on accuracy and forward-looking strategy.

By integrating tax planning into ongoing advisory work, Harborstone helps clients align their tax positions with business objectives and personal financial goals. This approach reduces uncertainty and allows clients to make proactive decisions rather than reactive adjustments.

For Sanibel clients, the integrated tax model provides a consistent framework for managing obligations while identifying opportunities for optimization.

Valuation Services That Inform Decision-Making

Valuation is a key element of Harborstone Point Advisors' integrated model. The firm provides valuation services for transactions, ownership transfers, estate planning, and strategic planning initiatives. Each engagement is supported by detailed financial analysis and market-based methodologies.

Beyond formal valuations, the firm uses valuation insights to help clients understand the factors that influence enterprise value. This understanding enables business owners to make operational and strategic adjustments that improve performance and long-term positioning.

Valuation analysis also strengthens a client's ability to negotiate effectively in transactions and to evaluate opportunities with greater confidence.

Outsourced CFO Advisory for Operational Clarity

Harborstone Point Advisors offers outsourced CFO advisory services designed to support businesses that require financial leadership but may not have the resources or need for a full-time executive. These services provide guidance on budgeting, forecasting, cash flow management, and financial strategy.

The firm works with clients to establish processes that improve visibility into financial performance and support informed decision-making. By aligning financial reporting with operational activity, Harborstone helps businesses identify inefficiencies and improve overall performance.

This level of support is particularly valuable for growing companies that are navigating expansion, capital needs, or operational changes.

Capital Structure and Financing Advisory

Access to capital is a critical consideration for many privately held businesses. Harborstone Point Advisors advises clients on evaluating debt and equity options, assessing leverage capacity, and structuring financing strategies that align with long-term objectives.

The firm's approach emphasizes understanding the trade-offs associated with different financing options, including risk, control, and flexibility. By modeling potential outcomes, Harborstone helps clients make decisions that support sustainable growth and financial stability.

This advisory work is integrated with the firm's broader services, ensuring that capital decisions are informed by tax considerations, valuation insights, and operational realities.

Exit Planning as a Continuous Process

Exit planning is incorporated into Harborstone Point Advisors' lifecycle approach to advisory services. The firm works with business owners to prepare for potential transitions by aligning financial reporting, operational performance, and capital structure with long-term goals.

Rather than treating exit planning as a single event, Harborstone views it as an ongoing process that requires preparation and coordination. This perspective allows clients to maintain flexibility and pursue opportunities when conditions are favorable.

Whether planning for a sale, recapitalization, or internal succession, the firm helps clients position their businesses to achieve desired outcomes.

A Long-Term Partner for Financial Decision-Making

Harborstone Point Advisors is focused on building long-term relationships with clients by serving as a consistent and reliable advisory partner. The firm's integrated model allows clients to access a range of services within a single platform, reducing complexity and improving alignment across financial decisions.

By combining tax, accounting, valuation, and CFO advisory services, Harborstone provides a comprehensive framework for managing financial challenges and opportunities. Clients benefit from a coordinated approach that supports both immediate needs and long-term objectives.

Strengthening Its Presence in Sanibel

The introduction of Harborstone Point Advisors' integrated advisory model marks a continued commitment to the Sanibel community. The firm is focused on delivering services that meet the needs of local business owners while providing access to advanced financial expertise.

By maintaining a strong local presence and emphasizing personalized service, Harborstone aims to build lasting relationships within the community. The firm's approach reflects a balance between accessibility and analytical rigor, ensuring that clients receive both practical guidance and strategic insight.

About Harborstone Point Advisors

Harborstone Point Advisors provides integrated tax, accounting, valuation, and business advisory services to individuals and privately held companies. The firm's model is designed to support clients across the full lifecycle of their financial and business needs, with a focus on clarity, preparation, and long-term value creation.

Contact Information

Harborstone Point Advisors

Website: https://www.harborstonept.com/

Contact: support@harborstonept.com

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