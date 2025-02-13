Harbin Asian Winter Games: Ensuring Athletes to Safely Compete on the Ice

HARBIN, China, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2025, the 9th Asian Winter Games (AWG) officially kicked off in Harbin, marking the largest edition of the event in history, with over 1,200 athletes from 34 countries and regions registered to compete. Marking a new milestone of Asian winter sports, this sporting and cultural gala becomes a global focus with its innovative technologies to support the Games and diverse cultural exchanges that take place during the event.

The Poster of The 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin, China

For the first time in a major sports event, the Harbin AWG has deployed 5G-A millimeter wave (MMW) technology, making the downlink rates exceed 10Gbps. This enables seamless 8K live sports streaming for global audiences, real-time athlete data monitoring and intelligent allocation of event resources. To ensure smooth communication during the event, the Games have established a "1 Cloud + 4 Networks" communication system which comprises a cloud data center, a competition dedicated network, a backup network, an event internet, and a media data transmission network. The system guarantees seamless connection for scoring, information release and emergency response.

In addition, Harbin has further enhanced services for athletes, spectators, and on-site staff by adding dedicated point-to-point shuttle trains, streamlining airport services and improving hotel reception capacity. The Games also provide athletes with various Northeastern Chinese delicacies such as guobaorou, or fried pork slices with sweet and sour sauce, chicken stewed with mushrooms and Harbin red sausage. Athletes with special dietary needs are given tailored care. Athletes unable to dine in the restaurant due to injuries or other reasons can order nutritious take-out food. As an open and inclusive international city, Harbin will continue to provide considerate services and support, inviting visitors worldwide to experience the unique culture and charm of the Ice City.

Currently, the winter sports competition is in full swing, with thrilling events like freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing and ski mountaineering underway. Athletes are competing and interacting on the ice and snow, embodying the spirit of the Harbin AWG.

