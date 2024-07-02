SAN JOSE, Calif., LONDON and BENGALURU, India, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been honored with the 'CNBC-TV18 India Risk Management Award 2024' in the Mid Cap Category. The award was presented at a glittering ceremony held at St. Regis, Mumbai to Raja Sekher, Executive Vice President & Head – Engineering & Business Excellence and Sriranga Krish, Vice President – Finance.

Happiest Minds wins CNBC-TV18 India Risk Management Award 2024

Celebrating a decade of excellence, the CNBC-TV18 Awards is India's most prestigious award that acknowledges outstanding achievements in risk management. Happiest Minds stood out for its unwavering dedication to risk management excellence, setting a benchmark and lighting the way for others within the industry.

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds, said, "Being honored at such a prestigious platform is a testament to our steadfast commitment and holistic approach towards risk management. It is a beacon that highlights our vision of leading with foresight and integrity. This recognition affirms that we are on the right path, inspiring us to continue striving for excellence and innovation in everything we do."

Happiest Minds implements comprehensive risk management practices essential to its business success. The expert team at Happiest Minds identifies and assesses potential risks, prioritizes them, and develops response strategies. The company adheres to global standards (ISO 27001, ISO 27701) and GDPR/CCPA regulations to safeguard data privacy and information security, with strict policies and training ensuring compliance across our entire workforce.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

Media Contact: Kiran Veigas, media@happiestminds.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2452593/Risk_Management_Award_2024.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/4024169/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg