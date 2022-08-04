Happiest Minds Technologies announces the launch of end-to-end Security Services for Healthcare

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile' digital transformation and IT solutions company, today announced the launch of its Cybersecurity services in the healthcare vertical. Cybersecurity for healthcare provides end-to-end security services for the Healthcare industry by applying a robust and proven framework tailored to meet regulatory requirements, digital security best practices, and cutting-edge tools & technologies.

Happiest Minds enables cyber security for healthcare businesses with a 360⁰ approach by applying a robust and proven framework built per regulatory requirements, digital security best practices, and best-of-the-breed tools and technologies. These services will help customers stay updated with evolving governance policies and tighten their healthcare security posture using leading technologies AI/Big Data/Behavioral and analytics. The company ensures that your organization complies with regulatory requirements (HIPAA/HITRUST) and becomes a resilient healthcare provider.

Vijay Bharti, SVP, Head of Security Practice, and CISO of Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We have provided cyber security services to leading healthcare providers across geographies, but with COVID there was a sudden surge in the demand for cyber security for their Digital Transformation journey. I take great pleasure in announcing that we have launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for security services in the healthcare industry. This focused initiative will help us understand the pain points of healthcare service providers in-depth and build actionable solutions and services around them."

Srinivas Iyengar, Vice President, Head of Healthcare and Life sciences, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "With care delivery going beyond hospital walls, patient-generated health data becoming an integral part of defining care pathways, the influx of connected devices, healthcare is experiencing a very high degree of disruption. The speed at which digital and emerging tech adoption is unprecedented and under these circumstances, one of the biggest challenges that the healthcare industry is facing is cyber threats which put patient safety and privacy at risk. We had a strong center of excellence for cyber security and since the last year, we have been helping the healthcare industry as well in this endeavor. Our deep expertise in Cybersecurity and a decade of experience working with healthcare customers has enabled us to formally launch our specialized cybersecurity services for healthcare customers."

Happiest Minds has impeccable track records and success stories with our Healthcare customers. For one of the leading healthcare services providers in the USA, the company provides end-to-end Managed Security Services to

Establish a centralized security monitoring solution leveraging existing investments

Onboard multiple security solutions into the SOC platform to establish a single visibility portal

Eliminate false positives and finetune the existing setup

SLA-based monitoring and management of the security infrastructure

IAM and PAM strategy, Engineering, and Roadmap

Learn more about our cybersecurity service for healthcare: https://www.happiestminds.com/services/cybersecurity-for-healthcare/

Powered by its mission statement of "Happiest People . Happiest Customers," Happiest Minds counts for more than fifty-four Billion-Dollar corporations as its customers.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency, and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering, and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

To learn more about Happiest Minds Technologies, please visit: https://www.happiestminds.com/

Media Contact: media@happiestminds.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Happiest Minds Technologies Limited