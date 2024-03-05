Happiest Minds recognized by Zinnov Zones as a 'Niche & Established' player for Gen-AI Engineering Services

BENGALURU, India, LONDON and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been recognized by Zinnov as a 'Niche & Established' player for Gen-AI Engineering Services, as part of the Zinnov Zones Digital Engineering and ER&D Services Ratings 2023. To view their rating, click here.

Happiest Minds has always been at the forefront of innovation and leveraging next-gen technologies. With the announcement of the creation of a new business unit for Generative AI business services, Happiest Minds became the first Indian IT company to have a focused business unit around Generative AI services and solutions.

Rajiv Shah, President & Executive Board Member, Happiest Minds, said, "Happiest Minds has been working in Generative AI long before the term became popular. With our Generative AI Business Unit established, we will be advancing on this journey, deploying valuable solutions for our customers. The recognition from Zinnov is not only a testimony to the work we have done in the past but also acts as a catalyst, encouraging us and propelling the team in the direction to innovate more, build more and grow more with Generative AI."

Sridhar Mantha, President & CEO, Generative AI Business Services, Happiest Minds, said, "We are honored to receive this recognition from Zinnov, and it reaffirms our belief that we are on the right path. With Generative AI, we can deliver innovative solutions and build exceptional platforms for our customers to help them achieve their business goals. The future looks promising, and we have come a long way in the last few months, building consulting frameworks, solutions, Generative AI architectures; we have already deployed Generative AI solutions at multiple customer locations with quantifiable business value and are in talks with many more. The experience has left us more excited and determined to move ahead with continuous learning, innovation and business growth."

Sidhant Rastogi, President at Zinnov, shared, "Happiest Minds has made early inroads in Generative-AI, especially in sectors like EdTech, BFSI and Healthcare. Capitalizing on this momentum, the firm has made strategic investments in a dedicated Generative AI business unit that enables it to offer a full suite of Generative AI services across domains. Till date, Happiest Minds has developed over 120 use cases and has already built custom Generative AI solutions for more than 20 of its customers. With a strong pool of AI engineering experts, a rich repository of use cases, and experience with building custom solutions, Happiest Minds is firmly positioned itself as a 'Niche & Established' player for Gen-AI Engineering Services in the Zinnov's 2023 Zones Ratings for Digital Engineering and ER&D Services."

About Happiest Minds Generative AI Services

Happiest Minds Generative AI services bring the culmination of Digital consulting and R&D-Trained Professionals with niche expertise, crafting a tailored roadmap for seamless technology integration, aligning with specific business objectives. Our unique strength lies in blending content, data, and AI to architect solutions that resonate with today's dynamic business landscape. By leveraging our profound domain knowledge, we ensure seamless delivery and top-tier results.

Happiest Minds, as a technology partner, will help one create Generative AI-based solutions at various levels:

For selective Process Automation, optimizing workflows for increased efficiency.

To enhance existing solutions through additional features built on top of the existing systems.

To engineer and implement completely new Generative AI-based solutions unique to your specific business challenges.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Industrial, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail, CPG & Logistics, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, and EdTech. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting and strategy advisory firm with a presence in New York, Santa Clara, Seattle, Houston, Bangalore, Gurgaon, Paris, and Pune. With a team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov has partnered with Global Enterprises, Fortune 2000 companies, Global System Integrators, and Private Equity firms across their value creation journeys to develop actionable insights — across revenue, talent, innovation, scale, and optimization. For more information, visit Zinnov .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812236/4024169/Happiest_Minds_Logo.jpg