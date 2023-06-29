Happiest Minds contributes a total of 6 million meals to the Akshaya Patra Foundation to bolster CSR initiatives

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced a total contribution of 1.92 million meals to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, which coincides with the recent celebration of its 5000+ people Smilestone. The latest contribution brings the cumulative total to 6 million meals.

The Company's vision is to reach 10 million Akshaya Patra meals by 2028 to end classroom hunger and promote education across India by donating nutritious meals. Happiest Minds celebrates Smilestones with acts of giving. This tradition of contributing on behalf of the Company's team, customers, partners, advisory & statutory boards, and shareholders has been an integral part of its culture since its inception. This is in close conjunction with Happiest Minds' CSR initiatives, called Circle of Happiness, aimed at building a social engagement program and contributing to socially relevant causes.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "Social Responsibility and commitment to Society has been an integral part of Happiest Minds values from inception. The CSR engagement under the theme 'Annapurna' with the Akshaya Patra Foundation has enabled Happiest Minds to spread smiles while improving nutritional value for the kids by donating meals for every one of our (S)Milestone. We are excited to share that in FY2022-23, 19,24,429 meals were distributed to government school children through PM POSHAN Programme. We thank the Happiest Minds family for helping us achieve this significant milestone."

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies said, "We are happy that we could contribute 1.92 million meals that align with our culture of giving. Happiest Minds believes in a culture of sharing where each one is a happiness evangelist. Building a 5000+ strong member Company is a great milestone we have achieved in our 11+ years journey. It gives me immense joy to share this news with you, and I am happy that we are able to make a difference by paying it forward to those in need. We thank everyone for supporting our growth and look forward to reaching new heights in the years ahead of us."

Happiest Minds proactively continues to make an impact by fostering a sense of purpose, forming collaborative communities, and fashioning the capacity to make choices. In addition, programs such as Mindfulness Training, SMILES Shorts, HappiZest – our Wellness initiative, along with a culture of listening through the annual Happiest People Pulse Survey & Customer Happiness Survey, the real-time Happometer, the external Great Place to Work® Survey and Mithra – the Good Samaritan Counselling Program, are initiatives regularly undertaken by the company to achieve the overarching principle of creating and sustaining a great place to work.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation , internet of things , robotics/drones, security, virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

