HANZA's CEO buys shares
25 Sep, 2024, 14:08 GMT
KISTA, Sweden, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HANZA's CEO Erik Stenfors has purchased 8,000 shares in HANZA for an amount of SEK 417,280.
The shares were traded on September 25, 2024.
After the share purchases, Erik Stenfors' holding amounts to 630,000 shares.
For further information please contact:
Erik Stenfors, CEO
+46 709 50 80 70
e-mail: erik.stenfors@hanza.com
Lars Åkerblom, CFO
+46 707 94 98 78
lars.akerblom@hanza.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/hanza-ab/r/hanza-s-ceo-buys-shares,c4042878
The following files are available for download:
Share this article